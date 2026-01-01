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Class: BlockDelete

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_delete.ts:26

Notifies listeners when a block (or connected stack of blocks) is deleted.

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). blockId The ID of the block associated with this event. oldJson The JSON respresentation of the deleted block(s). ids All of the IDs of deleted blocks. wasShadow True if the deleted block was a shadow block, false otherwise. type Type of this event.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON. run Run a deletion event.

new BlockDelete ( opt_block ? ) : BlockDelete ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_delete.ts:39

Parameter Type Description opt_block? Block The deleted block. Undefined for a blank event.

BlockDelete

BlockBase . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

BlockBase . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

BlockBase . group

recordUndo : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

BlockBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

BlockBase . isUiEvent

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

BlockBase . isBlank

optional blockId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:28

The ID of the block associated with this event.

BlockBase . blockId

optional oldJson ? : State ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_delete.ts:28

The JSON respresentation of the deleted block(s).

optional ids ? : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_delete.ts:31

All of the IDs of deleted blocks.

optional wasShadow ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_delete.ts:34

True if the deleted block was a shadow block, false otherwise.

type : EventType = EventType . BLOCK_DELETE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_delete.ts:36

Type of this event.

BlockBase . type

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

BlockBase . isNull

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

BlockBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : BlockDeleteJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_delete.ts:66

Encode the event as JSON.

BlockDeleteJson

JSON representation.

BlockBase . toJson

run ( forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_delete.ts:128

Run a deletion event.

Parameter Type Description forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void