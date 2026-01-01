Class: BlockDrag
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:24
Notifies listeners when a block is being manually dragged/dropped.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|group
|An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
|blockId
|The ID of the top-level block being dragged.
|isStart
|True if this is the start of a drag, false if this is the end of one.
|blocks
|A list of all of the blocks (i.e. all descendants of the block associated with the block ID) being dragged.
|type
|Type of this event.
|isBlank
|Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
|workspaceId
|The workspace identifier for this event.
|recordUndo
|Whether this event is undoable or not.
|isUiEvent
|Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|isNull
|Does this event record any change of state?
|run
|Run an event.
|getEventWorkspace_
|Get workspace the event belongs to.
|toJson
|Encode the event as JSON.
Constructors
Constructor
new BlockDrag(
opt_block?,
opt_isStart?,
opt_blocks?
): BlockDrag;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:47
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
opt_block?
Block
|The top block in the stack that is being dragged. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_isStart?
boolean
|Whether this is the start of a block drag. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_blocks?
Block[]
|The blocks affected by this drag. Undefined for a blank event.
Returns
BlockDrag
Overrides
Properties
group
group: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38
An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.
Inherited from
blockId?
optional blockId?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:26
The ID of the top-level block being dragged.
isStart?
optional isStart?: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:29
True if this is the start of a drag, false if this is the end of one.
blocks?
optional blocks?: Block[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:35
A list of all of the blocks (i.e. all descendants of the block associated with the block ID) being dragged.
type
type: EventType = EventType.BLOCK_DRAG;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:37
Type of this event.
Overrides
isBlank
isBlank: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25
Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
Inherited from
workspaceId
workspaceId: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26
The workspace identifier for this event.
Inherited from
recordUndo
recordUndo: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29
Whether this event is undoable or not.
Inherited from
isUiEvent
isUiEvent: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Inherited from
Methods
isNull()
isNull(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91
Does this event record any change of state?
Returns
boolean
True if null, false if something changed.
Inherited from
run()
run(_forward): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100
Run an event.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_forward
boolean
|True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).
Returns
void
Inherited from
getEventWorkspace_()
getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111
Get workspace the event belongs to.
Returns
The workspace the event belongs to.
Throws
if workspace is null.
Inherited from
toJson()
toJson(): BlockDragJson;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:62
Encode the event as JSON.
Returns
JSON representation.