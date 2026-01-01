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Class: BlockDrag

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:24

Notifies listeners when a block is being manually dragged/dropped.

Property Description group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. blockId The ID of the top-level block being dragged. isStart True if this is the start of a drag, false if this is the end of one. blocks A list of all of the blocks (i.e. all descendants of the block associated with the block ID) being dragged. type Type of this event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run an event. getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON.

new BlockDrag (

opt_block ? ,

opt_isStart ? ,

opt_blocks ?

) : BlockDrag ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:47

Parameter Type Description opt_block? Block The top block in the stack that is being dragged. Undefined for a blank event. opt_isStart? boolean Whether this is the start of a block drag. Undefined for a blank event. opt_blocks? Block [] The blocks affected by this drag. Undefined for a blank event.

BlockDrag

UiBase . constructor

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

UiBase . group

optional blockId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:26

The ID of the top-level block being dragged.

optional isStart ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:29

True if this is the start of a drag, false if this is the end of one.

optional blocks ? : Block [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:35

A list of all of the blocks (i.e. all descendants of the block associated with the block ID) being dragged.

type : EventType = EventType . BLOCK_DRAG ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:37

Type of this event.

UiBase . type

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

UiBase . isBlank

workspaceId : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26

The workspace identifier for this event.

UiBase . workspaceId

recordUndo : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29

Whether this event is undoable or not.

UiBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

UiBase . isUiEvent

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

UiBase . isNull

run ( _forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameter Type Description _forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void

UiBase . run

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

UiBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : BlockDragJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_drag.ts:62

Encode the event as JSON.

BlockDragJson

JSON representation.