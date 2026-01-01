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Class: BlockFieldIntermediateChange

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:26

Notifies listeners when the value of a block's field has changed but the change is not yet complete, and is expected to be followed by a block change event.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
blockIdThe ID of the block associated with this event.
typeType of this event.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
nameThe name of the field that changed.
oldValueThe original value of the element.
newValueThe new value of the element.

Methods index

MethodDescription
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
runRun a change event.

Constructors

Constructor

new BlockFieldIntermediateChange(
   opt_block?, 
   opt_name?, 
   opt_oldValue?, 
   opt_newValue?
): BlockFieldIntermediateChange;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:56

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_block?BlockThe changed block. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_name?stringName of the field affected.
opt_oldValue?unknownPrevious value of element.
opt_newValue?unknownNew value of element.

Returns

BlockFieldIntermediateChange

Overrides

BlockBase.constructor

Properties

workspaceId?

optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

BlockBase.workspaceId

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

BlockBase.group

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

BlockBase.isUiEvent

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Inherited from

BlockBase.isBlank

blockId?

optional blockId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:28

The ID of the block associated with this event.

Inherited from

BlockBase.blockId

type

type: EventType = EventType.BLOCK_FIELD_INTERMEDIATE_CHANGE;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:27

Type of this event.

Overrides

BlockBase.type

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:39

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Overrides

BlockBase.recordUndo

name?

optional name?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:42

The name of the field that changed.

oldValue

oldValue: unknown;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:45

The original value of the element.

newValue

newValue: unknown;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:48

The new value of the element.

Methods

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

BlockBase.getEventWorkspace_

toJson()

toJson(): BlockFieldIntermediateChangeJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:77

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

BlockFieldIntermediateChangeJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

BlockBase.toJson

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:121

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

False if something changed.

Overrides

BlockBase.isNull

run()

run(forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:130

Run a change event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Overrides

BlockBase.run