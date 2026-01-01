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Class: BlockFieldIntermediateChange

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:26

Notifies listeners when the value of a block's field has changed but the change is not yet complete, and is expected to be followed by a block change event.

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). blockId The ID of the block associated with this event. type Type of this event. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. name The name of the field that changed. oldValue The original value of the element. newValue The new value of the element.

Method Description getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON. isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run a change event.

new BlockFieldIntermediateChange (

opt_block ? ,

opt_name ? ,

opt_oldValue ? ,

opt_newValue ?

) : BlockFieldIntermediateChange ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:56

Parameter Type Description opt_block? Block The changed block. Undefined for a blank event. opt_name? string Name of the field affected. opt_oldValue? unknown Previous value of element. opt_newValue? unknown New value of element.

BlockFieldIntermediateChange

BlockBase . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

BlockBase . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

BlockBase . group

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

BlockBase . isUiEvent

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

BlockBase . isBlank

optional blockId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:28

The ID of the block associated with this event.

BlockBase . blockId

type : EventType = EventType . BLOCK_FIELD_INTERMEDIATE_CHANGE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:27

Type of this event.

BlockBase . type

recordUndo : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:39

Whether this event is undoable or not.

BlockBase . recordUndo

optional name ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:42

The name of the field that changed.

oldValue : unknown ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:45

The original value of the element.

newValue : unknown ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:48

The new value of the element.

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

BlockBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : BlockFieldIntermediateChangeJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:77

Encode the event as JSON.

BlockFieldIntermediateChangeJson

JSON representation.

BlockBase . toJson

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:121

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

False if something changed.

BlockBase . isNull

run ( forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_field_intermediate_change.ts:130

Run a change event.

Parameter Type Description forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void