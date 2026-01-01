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Class: BlockMove

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:32

Notifies listeners when a block is moved. This could be from one connection to another, or from one location on the workspace to another.

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). blockId The ID of the block associated with this event. type Type of this event. oldParentId The ID of the old parent block. Undefined if it was a top-level block. oldInputName The name of the old input. Undefined if it was a top-level block or the parent's next block. oldCoordinate The old X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it was a top level block. Undefined if it was not a top level block. newParentId The ID of the new parent block. Undefined if it is a top-level block. newInputName The name of the new input. Undefined if it is a top-level block or the parent's next block. newCoordinate The new X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it is a top-level block. Undefined if it is not a top level block. reason An explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'bump' -- Block got bumped away from an invalid connection. 'snap' -- Block got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'connect' -- Block got connected to another block. 'disconnect' -- Block got disconnected from another block. 'create' -- Block created via XML. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'bump', 'snap'].

Method Description getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON. recordNew Record the block's new location. Called after the move. setReason Set the reason for a move event. isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run a move event.

new BlockMove ( opt_block ? ) : BlockMove ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:80

Parameter Type Description opt_block? Block The moved block. Undefined for a blank event.

BlockMove

BlockBase . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

BlockBase . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

BlockBase . group

recordUndo : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

BlockBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

BlockBase . isUiEvent

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

BlockBase . isBlank

optional blockId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:28

The ID of the block associated with this event.

BlockBase . blockId

type : EventType = EventType . BLOCK_MOVE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:33

Type of this event.

BlockBase . type

optional oldParentId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:36

The ID of the old parent block. Undefined if it was a top-level block.

optional oldInputName ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:42

The name of the old input. Undefined if it was a top-level block or the parent's next block.

optional oldCoordinate ? : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:48

The old X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it was a top level block. Undefined if it was not a top level block.

optional newParentId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:51

The ID of the new parent block. Undefined if it is a top-level block.

optional newInputName ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:57

The name of the new input. Undefined if it is a top-level block or the parent's next block.

optional newCoordinate ? : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:63

The new X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it is a top-level block. Undefined if it is not a top level block.

optional reason ? : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:77

An explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'bump' -- Block got bumped away from an invalid connection. 'snap' -- Block got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'connect' -- Block got connected to another block. 'disconnect' -- Block got disconnected from another block. 'create' -- Block created via XML. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'bump', 'snap'].

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

BlockBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : BlockMoveJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:103

Encode the event as JSON.

BlockMoveJson

JSON representation.

BlockBase . toJson

recordNew ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:169

Record the block's new location. Called after the move.

void

setReason ( reason ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:181

Set the reason for a move event.

Parameter Type Description reason string [] Why is this move happening? 'drag', 'bump', 'snap', ...

void

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:225

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

False if something changed.

BlockBase . isNull

run ( forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:238

Run a move event.

Parameter Type Description forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void