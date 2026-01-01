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Class: BlockMove

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:32

Notifies listeners when a block is moved. This could be from one connection to another, or from one location on the workspace to another.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
blockIdThe ID of the block associated with this event.
typeType of this event.
oldParentIdThe ID of the old parent block. Undefined if it was a top-level block.
oldInputNameThe name of the old input. Undefined if it was a top-level block or the parent's next block.
oldCoordinateThe old X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it was a top level block. Undefined if it was not a top level block.
newParentIdThe ID of the new parent block. Undefined if it is a top-level block.
newInputNameThe name of the new input. Undefined if it is a top-level block or the parent's next block.
newCoordinateThe new X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it is a top-level block. Undefined if it is not a top level block.
reasonAn explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'bump' -- Block got bumped away from an invalid connection. 'snap' -- Block got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'connect' -- Block got connected to another block. 'disconnect' -- Block got disconnected from another block. 'create' -- Block created via XML. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'bump', 'snap'].

Methods index

MethodDescription
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.
recordNewRecord the block's new location. Called after the move.
setReasonSet the reason for a move event.
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
runRun a move event.

Constructors

Constructor

new BlockMove(opt_block?): BlockMove;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:80

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_block?BlockThe moved block. Undefined for a blank event.

Returns

BlockMove

Overrides

BlockBase.constructor

Properties

workspaceId?

optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

BlockBase.workspaceId

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

BlockBase.group

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Inherited from

BlockBase.recordUndo

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

BlockBase.isUiEvent

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Inherited from

BlockBase.isBlank

blockId?

optional blockId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:28

The ID of the block associated with this event.

Inherited from

BlockBase.blockId

type

type: EventType = EventType.BLOCK_MOVE;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:33

Type of this event.

Overrides

BlockBase.type

oldParentId?

optional oldParentId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:36

The ID of the old parent block. Undefined if it was a top-level block.

oldInputName?

optional oldInputName?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:42

The name of the old input. Undefined if it was a top-level block or the parent's next block.

oldCoordinate?

optional oldCoordinate?: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:48

The old X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it was a top level block. Undefined if it was not a top level block.

newParentId?

optional newParentId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:51

The ID of the new parent block. Undefined if it is a top-level block.

newInputName?

optional newInputName?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:57

The name of the new input. Undefined if it is a top-level block or the parent's next block.

newCoordinate?

optional newCoordinate?: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:63

The new X and Y workspace coordinates of the block if it is a top-level block. Undefined if it is not a top level block.

reason?

optional reason?: string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:77

An explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'bump' -- Block got bumped away from an invalid connection. 'snap' -- Block got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'connect' -- Block got connected to another block. 'disconnect' -- Block got disconnected from another block. 'create' -- Block created via XML. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'bump', 'snap'].

Methods

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

BlockBase.getEventWorkspace_

toJson()

toJson(): BlockMoveJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:103

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

BlockMoveJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

BlockBase.toJson

recordNew()

recordNew(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:169

Record the block's new location. Called after the move.

Returns

void

setReason()

setReason(reason): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:181

Set the reason for a move event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
reasonstring[]Why is this move happening? 'drag', 'bump', 'snap', ...

Returns

void

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:225

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

False if something changed.

Overrides

BlockBase.isNull

run()

run(forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_move.ts:238

Run a move event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Overrides

BlockBase.run