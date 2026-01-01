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Class: BubbleOpen

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:25

Class for a bubble open event.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
blockIdThe ID of the block the bubble is attached to.
isOpenTrue if the bubble is opening, false if closing.
bubbleTypeThe type of bubble; one of 'mutator', 'comment', or 'warning'.
typeType of this event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.

Methods index

MethodDescription
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
runRun an event.
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.

Constructors

Constructor

new BubbleOpen(
   opt_block?, 
   opt_isOpen?, 
   opt_bubbleType?
): BubbleOpen;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:44

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_block?BlockSvgThe associated block. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_isOpen?booleanWhether the bubble is opening (false if closing). Undefined for a blank event.
opt_bubbleType?BubbleTypeThe type of bubble. One of 'mutator', 'comment' or 'warning'. Undefined for a blank event.

Returns

BubbleOpen

Overrides

UiBase.constructor

Properties

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

UiBase.group

blockId?

optional blockId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:27

The ID of the block the bubble is attached to.

isOpen?

optional isOpen?: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:30

True if the bubble is opening, false if closing.

bubbleType?

optional bubbleType?: BubbleType;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:33

The type of bubble; one of 'mutator', 'comment', or 'warning'.

type

type: EventType = EventType.BUBBLE_OPEN;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:35

Type of this event.

Overrides

UiBase.type

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Inherited from

UiBase.isBlank

workspaceId

workspaceId: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

UiBase.workspaceId

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Inherited from

UiBase.recordUndo

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

UiBase.isUiEvent

Methods

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Inherited from

UiBase.isNull

run()

run(_forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Inherited from

UiBase.run

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

UiBase.getEventWorkspace_

toJson()

toJson(): BubbleOpenJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:63

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

BubbleOpenJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

UiBase.toJson