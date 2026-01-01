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Class: BubbleOpen

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:25

Class for a bubble open event.

Property Description group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. blockId The ID of the block the bubble is attached to. isOpen True if the bubble is opening, false if closing. bubbleType The type of bubble; one of 'mutator', 'comment', or 'warning'. type Type of this event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run an event. getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON.

new BubbleOpen (

opt_block ? ,

opt_isOpen ? ,

opt_bubbleType ?

) : BubbleOpen ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:44

Parameter Type Description opt_block? BlockSvg The associated block. Undefined for a blank event. opt_isOpen? boolean Whether the bubble is opening (false if closing). Undefined for a blank event. opt_bubbleType? BubbleType The type of bubble. One of 'mutator', 'comment' or 'warning'. Undefined for a blank event.

BubbleOpen

UiBase . constructor

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

UiBase . group

optional blockId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:27

The ID of the block the bubble is attached to.

optional isOpen ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:30

True if the bubble is opening, false if closing.

optional bubbleType ? : BubbleType ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:33

The type of bubble; one of 'mutator', 'comment', or 'warning'.

type : EventType = EventType . BUBBLE_OPEN ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:35

Type of this event.

UiBase . type

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

UiBase . isBlank

workspaceId : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26

The workspace identifier for this event.

UiBase . workspaceId

recordUndo : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29

Whether this event is undoable or not.

UiBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

UiBase . isUiEvent

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

UiBase . isNull

run ( _forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameter Type Description _forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void

UiBase . run

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

UiBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : BubbleOpenJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_bubble_open.ts:63

Encode the event as JSON.

BubbleOpenJson

JSON representation.