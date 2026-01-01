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Class: Click

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_click.ts:25

Notifies listeners that some blockly element was clicked.

Property Description group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. blockId The ID of the block that was clicked, if a block was clicked. targetType The type of element that was clicked; one of 'block', 'workspace', or 'zoom_controls'. type Type of this event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run an event. getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON.

new Click (

opt_block ? ,

opt_workspaceId ? ,

opt_targetType ?

) : Click ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_click.ts:45

Parameter Type Description opt_block? Block | null The affected block. Null for click events that do not have an associated block (i.e. workspace click). Undefined for a blank event. opt_workspaceId? string | null The workspace identifier for this event. Not used if block is passed. Undefined for a blank event. opt_targetType? ClickTarget The type of element targeted by this click event. Undefined for a blank event.

Click

UiBase . constructor

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

UiBase . group

optional blockId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_click.ts:27

The ID of the block that was clicked, if a block was clicked.

optional targetType ? : ClickTarget ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_click.ts:33

The type of element that was clicked; one of 'block', 'workspace', or 'zoom_controls'.

type : EventType = EventType . CLICK ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_click.ts:34

Type of this event.

UiBase . type

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

UiBase . isBlank

workspaceId : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26

The workspace identifier for this event.

UiBase . workspaceId

recordUndo : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29

Whether this event is undoable or not.

UiBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

UiBase . isUiEvent

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

UiBase . isNull

run ( _forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameter Type Description _forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void

UiBase . run

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

UiBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : ClickJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_click.ts:65

Encode the event as JSON.

ClickJson

JSON representation.