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Class: CommentBase

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:28

Abstract class for a comment event.

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. type Type of this event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). commentId The ID of the comment that this event references.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run an event. getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON. CommentCreateDeleteHelper Helper function for Comment[Create

new CommentBase ( opt_comment ? ) : CommentBase ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:38

Parameter Type Description opt_comment? WorkspaceComment The comment this event corresponds to. Undefined for a blank event.

CommentBase

Abstract . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Abstract . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Abstract . group

recordUndo : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Abstract . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Abstract . isUiEvent

type : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:47

Type of this event.

Abstract . type

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:29

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Abstract . isBlank

optional commentId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:32

The ID of the comment that this event references.

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Abstract . isNull

run ( _forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameter Type Description _forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void

Abstract . run

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

Abstract . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : CommentBaseJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:56

Encode the event as JSON.

CommentBaseJson

JSON representation.

Abstract . toJson

static CommentCreateDeleteHelper ( event , create ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:97

Helper function for Comment[Create|Delete]

Parameter Type Description event CommentCreate | CommentDelete The event to run. create boolean if True then Create, if False then Delete