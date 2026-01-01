Class: CommentChange
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_change.ts:23
Notifies listeners that the contents of a workspace comment has changed.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|workspaceId
|The workspace identifier for this event.
|group
|An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
|recordUndo
|Whether this event is undoable or not.
|isUiEvent
|Whether or not the event is a UI event.
|isBlank
|Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
|commentId
|The ID of the comment that this event references.
|type
|Type of this event.
|oldContents_
|The previous contents of the comment.
|newContents_
|The new contents of the comment.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getEventWorkspace_
|Get workspace the event belongs to.
|CommentCreateDeleteHelper
|Helper function for Comment[Create
|toJson
|Encode the event as JSON.
|isNull
|Does this event record any change of state?
|run
|Run a change event.
Constructors
Constructor
new CommentChange(
opt_comment?,
opt_oldContents?,
opt_newContents?
): CommentChange;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_change.ts:39
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
opt_comment?
WorkspaceComment
|The comment that is being changed. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_oldContents?
string
|Previous contents of the comment.
opt_newContents?
string
|New contents of the comment.
Returns
CommentChange
Overrides
Properties
workspaceId?
optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30
The workspace identifier for this event.
Inherited from
group
group: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38
An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.
Inherited from
recordUndo
recordUndo: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41
Whether this event is undoable or not.
Inherited from
isUiEvent
isUiEvent: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Inherited from
isBlank
isBlank: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:29
Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
Inherited from
commentId?
optional commentId?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:32
The ID of the comment that this event references.
Inherited from
type
type: EventType = EventType.COMMENT_CHANGE;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_change.ts:24
Type of this event.
Overrides
oldContents_?
optional oldContents_?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_change.ts:28
The previous contents of the comment.
newContents_?
optional newContents_?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_change.ts:31
The new contents of the comment.
Methods
getEventWorkspace_()
getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111
Get workspace the event belongs to.
Returns
The workspace the event belongs to.
Throws
if workspace is null.
Inherited from
CommentBase.
getEventWorkspace_
CommentCreateDeleteHelper()
static CommentCreateDeleteHelper(event, create): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:97
Helper function for Comment[Create|Delete]
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
event
CommentCreate |
CommentDelete
|The event to run.
create
boolean
|if True then Create, if False then Delete
Returns
void
Inherited from
CommentBase.
CommentCreateDeleteHelper
toJson()
toJson(): CommentChangeJson;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_change.ts:61
Encode the event as JSON.
Returns
JSON representation.
Overrides
isNull()
isNull(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_change.ts:109
Does this event record any change of state?
Returns
boolean
False if something changed.
Overrides
run()
run(forward): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_change.ts:118
Run a change event.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
forward
boolean
|True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).
Returns
void