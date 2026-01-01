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Class: CommentCollapse

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:13

Abstract class for a comment event.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
commentIdThe ID of the comment that this event references.
typeType of this event.
newCollapsed-

Methods index

MethodDescription
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
CommentCreateDeleteHelperHelper function for Comment[Create
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.
runRun a collapse event.

Constructors

Constructor

new CommentCollapse(comment?, newCollapsed?): CommentCollapse;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:16

Parameters

ParameterType
comment?WorkspaceComment
newCollapsed?boolean

Returns

CommentCollapse

Overrides

CommentBase.constructor

Properties

workspaceId?

optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

CommentBase.workspaceId

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

CommentBase.group

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Inherited from

CommentBase.recordUndo

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

CommentBase.isUiEvent

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:29

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Inherited from

CommentBase.isBlank

commentId?

optional commentId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:32

The ID of the comment that this event references.

Inherited from

CommentBase.commentId

type

type: EventType = EventType.COMMENT_COLLAPSE;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:14

Type of this event.

Overrides

CommentBase.type

newCollapsed?

optional newCollapsed?: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:18

Methods

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Inherited from

CommentBase.isNull

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

CommentBase.getEventWorkspace_

CommentCreateDeleteHelper()

static CommentCreateDeleteHelper(event, create): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:97

Helper function for Comment[Create|Delete]

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventCommentCreate | CommentDeleteThe event to run.
createbooleanif True then Create, if False then Delete

Returns

void

Inherited from

CommentBase.CommentCreateDeleteHelper

toJson()

toJson(): CommentCollapseJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:32

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

CommentCollapseJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

CommentBase.toJson

run()

run(forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:72

Run a collapse event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Overrides

CommentBase.run