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Class: CommentCollapse

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:13

Abstract class for a comment event.

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). commentId The ID of the comment that this event references. type Type of this event. newCollapsed -

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. CommentCreateDeleteHelper Helper function for Comment[Create toJson Encode the event as JSON. run Run a collapse event.

new CommentCollapse ( comment ? , newCollapsed ? ) : CommentCollapse ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:16

Parameter Type comment? WorkspaceComment newCollapsed? boolean

CommentCollapse

CommentBase . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

CommentBase . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

CommentBase . group

recordUndo : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

CommentBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

CommentBase . isUiEvent

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:29

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

CommentBase . isBlank

optional commentId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:32

The ID of the comment that this event references.

CommentBase . commentId

type : EventType = EventType . COMMENT_COLLAPSE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:14

Type of this event.

CommentBase . type

optional newCollapsed ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:18

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

CommentBase . isNull

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

CommentBase . getEventWorkspace_

static CommentCreateDeleteHelper ( event , create ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:97

Helper function for Comment[Create|Delete]

Parameter Type Description event CommentCreate | CommentDelete The event to run. create boolean if True then Create, if False then Delete

void

CommentBase . CommentCreateDeleteHelper

toJson ( ) : CommentCollapseJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:32

Encode the event as JSON.

CommentCollapseJson

JSON representation.

CommentBase . toJson

run ( forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_collapse.ts:72

Run a collapse event.

Parameter Type Description forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void