Class: CommentCreate
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:24
Notifies listeners that a workspace comment was created.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|workspaceId
|The workspace identifier for this event.
|group
|An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
|recordUndo
|Whether this event is undoable or not.
|isUiEvent
|Whether or not the event is a UI event.
|isBlank
|Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
|commentId
|The ID of the comment that this event references.
|type
|Type of this event.
|json
|The JSON representation of the created workspace comment.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|isNull
|Does this event record any change of state?
|getEventWorkspace_
|Get workspace the event belongs to.
|CommentCreateDeleteHelper
|Helper function for Comment[Create
|toJson
|Encode the event as JSON.
|run
|Run a creation event.
Constructors
Constructor
new CommentCreate(opt_comment?): CommentCreate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:34
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
opt_comment?
WorkspaceComment
|The created comment. Undefined for a blank event.
Returns
CommentCreate
Overrides
Properties
workspaceId?
optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30
The workspace identifier for this event.
Inherited from
group
group: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38
An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.
Inherited from
recordUndo
recordUndo: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41
Whether this event is undoable or not.
Inherited from
isUiEvent
isUiEvent: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Inherited from
isBlank
isBlank: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:29
Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
Inherited from
commentId?
optional commentId?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:32
The ID of the comment that this event references.
Inherited from
type
type: EventType = EventType.COMMENT_CREATE;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:25
Type of this event.
Overrides
json?
optional json?: State;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:28
The JSON representation of the created workspace comment.
Methods
isNull()
isNull(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91
Does this event record any change of state?
Returns
boolean
True if null, false if something changed.
Inherited from
getEventWorkspace_()
getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111
Get workspace the event belongs to.
Returns
The workspace the event belongs to.
Throws
if workspace is null.
Inherited from
CommentBase.
getEventWorkspace_
CommentCreateDeleteHelper()
static CommentCreateDeleteHelper(event, create): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:97
Helper function for Comment[Create|Delete]
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
event
CommentCreate |
CommentDelete
|The event to run.
create
boolean
|if True then Create, if False then Delete
Returns
void
Inherited from
CommentBase.
CommentCreateDeleteHelper
toJson()
toJson(): CommentCreateJson;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:50
Encode the event as JSON.
Returns
JSON representation.
Overrides
run()
run(forward): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:90
Run a creation event.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
forward
boolean
|True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).
Returns
void