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Class: CommentCreate

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:24

Notifies listeners that a workspace comment was created.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
commentIdThe ID of the comment that this event references.
typeType of this event.
jsonThe JSON representation of the created workspace comment.

Methods index

MethodDescription
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
CommentCreateDeleteHelperHelper function for Comment[Create
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.
runRun a creation event.

Constructors

Constructor

new CommentCreate(opt_comment?): CommentCreate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:34

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_comment?WorkspaceCommentThe created comment. Undefined for a blank event.

Returns

CommentCreate

Overrides

CommentBase.constructor

Properties

workspaceId?

optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

CommentBase.workspaceId

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

CommentBase.group

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Inherited from

CommentBase.recordUndo

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

CommentBase.isUiEvent

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:29

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Inherited from

CommentBase.isBlank

commentId?

optional commentId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:32

The ID of the comment that this event references.

Inherited from

CommentBase.commentId

type

type: EventType = EventType.COMMENT_CREATE;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:25

Type of this event.

Overrides

CommentBase.type

json?

optional json?: State;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:28

The JSON representation of the created workspace comment.

Methods

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Inherited from

CommentBase.isNull

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

CommentBase.getEventWorkspace_

CommentCreateDeleteHelper()

static CommentCreateDeleteHelper(event, create): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:97

Helper function for Comment[Create|Delete]

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventCommentCreate | CommentDeleteThe event to run.
createbooleanif True then Create, if False then Delete

Returns

void

Inherited from

CommentBase.CommentCreateDeleteHelper

toJson()

toJson(): CommentCreateJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:50

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

CommentCreateJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

CommentBase.toJson

run()

run(forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_create.ts:90

Run a creation event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Overrides

CommentBase.run