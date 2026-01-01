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Class: CommentMove

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:24

Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has moved.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
commentIdThe ID of the comment that this event references.
typeType of this event.
comment_The comment that is being moved.
oldCoordinate_The location of the comment before the move, in workspace coordinates.
newCoordinate_The location of the comment after the move, in workspace coordinates.
reasonAn explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'snap' -- Comment got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'create' -- Block created via deserialization. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'inbounds', 'snap'].

Methods index

MethodDescription
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
CommentCreateDeleteHelperHelper function for Comment[Create
recordNewRecord the comment's new location. Called after the move. Can only be called once.
setReasonSets the reason for a move event.
setOldCoordinateOverride the location before the move. Use this if you don't create the event until the end of the move, but you know the original location.
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
runRun a move event.

Constructors

Constructor

new CommentMove(opt_comment?): CommentMove;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:52

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_comment?WorkspaceCommentThe comment that is being moved. Undefined for a blank event.

Returns

CommentMove

Overrides

CommentBase.constructor

Properties

workspaceId?

optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

CommentBase.workspaceId

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

CommentBase.group

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Inherited from

CommentBase.recordUndo

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

CommentBase.isUiEvent

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:29

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Inherited from

CommentBase.isBlank

commentId?

optional commentId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:32

The ID of the comment that this event references.

Inherited from

CommentBase.commentId

type

type: EventType = EventType.COMMENT_MOVE;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:25

Type of this event.

Overrides

CommentBase.type

comment_?

optional comment_?: WorkspaceComment;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:28

The comment that is being moved.

oldCoordinate_?

optional oldCoordinate_?: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:32

The location of the comment before the move, in workspace coordinates.

newCoordinate_?

optional newCoordinate_?: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:35

The location of the comment after the move, in workspace coordinates.

reason?

optional reason?: string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:46

An explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'snap' -- Comment got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'create' -- Block created via deserialization. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'inbounds', 'snap'].

Methods

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

CommentBase.getEventWorkspace_

CommentCreateDeleteHelper()

static CommentCreateDeleteHelper(event, create): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:97

Helper function for Comment[Create|Delete]

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventCommentCreate | CommentDeleteThe event to run.
createbooleanif True then Create, if False then Delete

Returns

void

Inherited from

CommentBase.CommentCreateDeleteHelper

recordNew()

recordNew(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:67

Record the comment's new location. Called after the move. Can only be called once.

Returns

void

setReason()

setReason(reason): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:88

Sets the reason for a move event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
reasonstring[]Why is this move happening? 'drag', 'bump', 'snap', ...

Returns

void

setOldCoordinate()

setOldCoordinate(xy): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:98

Override the location before the move. Use this if you don't create the event until the end of the move, but you know the original location.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xyCoordinateThe location before the move, in workspace coordinates.

Returns

void

toJson()

toJson(): CommentMoveJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:108

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

CommentMoveJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

CommentBase.toJson

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:163

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

False if something changed.

Overrides

CommentBase.isNull

run()

run(forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:172

Run a move event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Overrides

CommentBase.run