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Class: CommentMove

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:24

Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has moved.

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). commentId The ID of the comment that this event references. type Type of this event. comment_ The comment that is being moved. oldCoordinate_ The location of the comment before the move, in workspace coordinates. newCoordinate_ The location of the comment after the move, in workspace coordinates. reason An explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'snap' -- Comment got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'create' -- Block created via deserialization. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'inbounds', 'snap'].

Method Description getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. CommentCreateDeleteHelper Helper function for Comment[Create recordNew Record the comment's new location. Called after the move. Can only be called once. setReason Sets the reason for a move event. setOldCoordinate Override the location before the move. Use this if you don't create the event until the end of the move, but you know the original location. toJson Encode the event as JSON. isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run a move event.

new CommentMove ( opt_comment ? ) : CommentMove ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:52

Parameter Type Description opt_comment? WorkspaceComment The comment that is being moved. Undefined for a blank event.

CommentMove

CommentBase . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

CommentBase . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

CommentBase . group

recordUndo : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

CommentBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

CommentBase . isUiEvent

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:29

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

CommentBase . isBlank

optional commentId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:32

The ID of the comment that this event references.

CommentBase . commentId

type : EventType = EventType . COMMENT_MOVE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:25

Type of this event.

CommentBase . type

optional comment_ ? : WorkspaceComment ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:28

The comment that is being moved.

optional oldCoordinate_ ? : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:32

The location of the comment before the move, in workspace coordinates.

optional newCoordinate_ ? : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:35

The location of the comment after the move, in workspace coordinates.

optional reason ? : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:46

An explanation of what this move is for. Known values include: 'drag' -- A drag operation completed. 'snap' -- Comment got shifted to line up with the grid. 'inbounds' -- Block got pushed back into a non-scrolling workspace. 'create' -- Block created via deserialization. 'cleanup' -- Workspace aligned top-level blocks. Event merging may create multiple reasons: ['drag', 'inbounds', 'snap'].

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

CommentBase . getEventWorkspace_

static CommentCreateDeleteHelper ( event , create ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:97

Helper function for Comment[Create|Delete]

Parameter Type Description event CommentCreate | CommentDelete The event to run. create boolean if True then Create, if False then Delete

void

CommentBase . CommentCreateDeleteHelper

recordNew ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:67

Record the comment's new location. Called after the move. Can only be called once.

void

setReason ( reason ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:88

Sets the reason for a move event.

Parameter Type Description reason string [] Why is this move happening? 'drag', 'bump', 'snap', ...

void

setOldCoordinate ( xy ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:98

Override the location before the move. Use this if you don't create the event until the end of the move, but you know the original location.

Parameter Type Description xy Coordinate The location before the move, in workspace coordinates.

void

toJson ( ) : CommentMoveJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:108

Encode the event as JSON.

CommentMoveJson

JSON representation.

CommentBase . toJson

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:163

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

False if something changed.

CommentBase . isNull

run ( forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_move.ts:172

Run a move event.

Parameter Type Description forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void