Class: CommentResize
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_resize.ts:21
Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has resized.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|workspaceId
|The workspace identifier for this event.
|group
|An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
|recordUndo
|Whether this event is undoable or not.
|isUiEvent
|Whether or not the event is a UI event.
|isBlank
|Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
|commentId
|The ID of the comment that this event references.
|type
|Type of this event.
|oldSize
|The size of the comment before the resize.
|newSize
|The size of the comment after the resize.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getEventWorkspace_
|Get workspace the event belongs to.
|CommentCreateDeleteHelper
|Helper function for Comment[Create
|recordCurrentSizeAsNewSize
|Record the comment's new size. Called after the resize. Can only be called once.
|toJson
|Encode the event as JSON.
|isNull
|Does this event record any change of state?
|run
|Run a resize event.
Constructors
Constructor
new CommentResize(opt_comment?): CommentResize;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_resize.ts:34
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
opt_comment?
WorkspaceComment
|The comment that is being resized. Undefined for a blank event.
Returns
CommentResize
Overrides
Properties
workspaceId?
optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30
The workspace identifier for this event.
Inherited from
group
group: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38
An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.
Inherited from
recordUndo
recordUndo: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41
Whether this event is undoable or not.
Inherited from
isUiEvent
isUiEvent: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Inherited from
isBlank
isBlank: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:29
Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
Inherited from
commentId?
optional commentId?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:32
The ID of the comment that this event references.
Inherited from
type
type: EventType = EventType.COMMENT_RESIZE;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_resize.ts:22
Type of this event.
Overrides
oldSize?
optional oldSize?: Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_resize.ts:25
The size of the comment before the resize.
newSize?
optional newSize?: Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_resize.ts:28
The size of the comment after the resize.
Methods
getEventWorkspace_()
getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111
Get workspace the event belongs to.
Returns
The workspace the event belongs to.
Throws
if workspace is null.
Inherited from
CommentBase.
getEventWorkspace_
CommentCreateDeleteHelper()
static CommentCreateDeleteHelper(event, create): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_base.ts:97
Helper function for Comment[Create|Delete]
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
event
CommentCreate |
CommentDelete
|The event to run.
create
boolean
|if True then Create, if False then Delete
Returns
void
Inherited from
CommentBase.
CommentCreateDeleteHelper
recordCurrentSizeAsNewSize()
recordCurrentSizeAsNewSize(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_resize.ts:48
Record the comment's new size. Called after the resize. Can only be called once.
Returns
void
toJson()
toJson(): CommentResizeJson;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_resize.ts:77
Encode the event as JSON.
Returns
JSON representation.
Overrides
isNull()
isNull(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_resize.ts:127
Does this event record any change of state?
Returns
boolean
False if something changed.
Overrides
run()
run(forward): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_comment_resize.ts:136
Run a resize event.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
forward
boolean
|True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).
Returns
void