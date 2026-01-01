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Class: FinishedLoading

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:23

Notifies listeners when the workspace has finished deserializing from JSON/XML.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
typeType of this event.

Methods index

MethodDescription
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
runRun an event.
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.

Constructors

Constructor

new FinishedLoading(opt_workspace?): FinishedLoading;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:32

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_workspace?WorkspaceThe workspace that has finished loading. Undefined for a blank event.

Returns

FinishedLoading

Overrides

Abstract.constructor

Properties

workspaceId?

optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

Abstract.workspaceId

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

Abstract.group

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

Abstract.isUiEvent

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:24

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Overrides

Abstract.isBlank

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:25

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Overrides

Abstract.recordUndo

type

type: EventType = EventType.FINISHED_LOADING;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:26

Type of this event.

Overrides

Abstract.type

Methods

toJson()

toJson(): AbstractEventJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:59

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

AbstractEventJson

JSON representation.

Inherited from

Abstract.toJson

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Inherited from

Abstract.isNull

run()

run(_forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Inherited from

Abstract.run

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

Abstract.getEventWorkspace_