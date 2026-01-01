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Class: FinishedLoading

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:23

Notifies listeners when the workspace has finished deserializing from JSON/XML.

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. type Type of this event.

Method Description toJson Encode the event as JSON. isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run an event. getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to.

new FinishedLoading ( opt_workspace ? ) : FinishedLoading ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:32

Parameter Type Description opt_workspace? Workspace The workspace that has finished loading. Undefined for a blank event.

FinishedLoading

Abstract . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Abstract . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Abstract . group

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Abstract . isUiEvent

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:24

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Abstract . isBlank

recordUndo : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:25

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Abstract . recordUndo

type : EventType = EventType . FINISHED_LOADING ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:26

Type of this event.

Abstract . type

toJson ( ) : AbstractEventJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:59

Encode the event as JSON.

AbstractEventJson

JSON representation.

Abstract . toJson

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Abstract . isNull

run ( _forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameter Type Description _forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void

Abstract . run

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.