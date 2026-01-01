Class: FinishedLoading
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:23
Notifies listeners when the workspace has finished deserializing from JSON/XML.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|workspaceId
|The workspace identifier for this event.
|group
|An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
|isUiEvent
|Whether or not the event is a UI event.
|isBlank
|Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
|recordUndo
|Whether this event is undoable or not.
|type
|Type of this event.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|toJson
|Encode the event as JSON.
|isNull
|Does this event record any change of state?
|run
|Run an event.
|getEventWorkspace_
|Get workspace the event belongs to.
Constructors
Constructor
new FinishedLoading(opt_workspace?): FinishedLoading;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:32
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
opt_workspace?
Workspace
|The workspace that has finished loading. Undefined for a blank event.
Returns
FinishedLoading
Overrides
Properties
workspaceId?
optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30
The workspace identifier for this event.
Inherited from
group
group: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38
An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.
Inherited from
isUiEvent
isUiEvent: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Inherited from
isBlank
isBlank: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:24
Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
Overrides
recordUndo
recordUndo: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:25
Whether this event is undoable or not.
Overrides
type
type: EventType = EventType.FINISHED_LOADING;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/workspace_events.ts:26
Type of this event.
Overrides
Methods
toJson()
toJson(): AbstractEventJson;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:59
Encode the event as JSON.
Returns
JSON representation.
Inherited from
isNull()
isNull(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91
Does this event record any change of state?
Returns
boolean
True if null, false if something changed.
Inherited from
run()
run(_forward): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100
Run an event.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_forward
boolean
|True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).
Returns
void
Inherited from
getEventWorkspace_()
getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111
Get workspace the event belongs to.
Returns
The workspace the event belongs to.
Throws
if workspace is null.