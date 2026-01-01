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Class: Selected

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_selected.ts:24

Class for a selected event. Notifies listeners that a new element has been selected.

Property Description group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. oldElementId The id of the last selected selectable element. newElementId The id of the newly selected selectable element, or undefined if unselected. type Type of this event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run an event. getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON.

new Selected (

opt_oldElementId ? ,

opt_newElementId ? ,

opt_workspaceId ?

) : Selected ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_selected.ts:44

Parameter Type Description opt_oldElementId? string | null The ID of the previously selected element. Null if no element last selected. Undefined for a blank event. opt_newElementId? string | null The ID of the selected element. Null if no element currently selected (deselect). Undefined for a blank event. opt_workspaceId? string The workspace identifier for this event. Null if no element previously selected. Undefined for a blank event.

Selected

UiBase . constructor

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

UiBase . group

optional oldElementId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_selected.ts:26

The id of the last selected selectable element.

optional newElementId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_selected.ts:32

The id of the newly selected selectable element, or undefined if unselected.

type : EventType = EventType . SELECTED ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_selected.ts:34

Type of this event.

UiBase . type

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

UiBase . isBlank

workspaceId : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26

The workspace identifier for this event.

UiBase . workspaceId

recordUndo : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29

Whether this event is undoable or not.

UiBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

UiBase . isUiEvent

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

UiBase . isNull

run ( _forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameter Type Description _forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void

UiBase . run

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

UiBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : SelectedJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_selected.ts:60

Encode the event as JSON.

SelectedJson

JSON representation.