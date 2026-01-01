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Class: ThemeChange

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_theme_change.ts:23

Notifies listeners that the workspace theme has changed.

Property Description group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. themeName The name of the new theme that has been set. type Type of this event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run an event. getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON.

new ThemeChange ( opt_themeName ? , opt_workspaceId ? ) : ThemeChange ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_theme_change.ts:34

Parameter Type Description opt_themeName? string The theme name. Undefined for a blank event. opt_workspaceId? string The workspace identifier for this event. event. Undefined for a blank event.

ThemeChange

UiBase . constructor

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

UiBase . group

optional themeName ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_theme_change.ts:25

The name of the new theme that has been set.

type : EventType = EventType . THEME_CHANGE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_theme_change.ts:27

Type of this event.

UiBase . type

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

UiBase . isBlank

workspaceId : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26

The workspace identifier for this event.

UiBase . workspaceId

recordUndo : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29

Whether this event is undoable or not.

UiBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

UiBase . isUiEvent

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

UiBase . isNull

run ( _forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameter Type Description _forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void

UiBase . run

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

UiBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : ThemeChangeJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_theme_change.ts:44

Encode the event as JSON.

ThemeChangeJson

JSON representation.