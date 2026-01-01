Class: ToolboxItemSelect
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_toolbox_item_select.ts:23
Notifies listeners that a toolbox item has been selected.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|group
|An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
|oldItem
|The previously selected toolbox item.
|newItem
|The newly selected toolbox item.
|type
|Type of this event.
|isBlank
|Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
|workspaceId
|The workspace identifier for this event.
|recordUndo
|Whether this event is undoable or not.
|isUiEvent
|Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|isNull
|Does this event record any change of state?
|run
|Run an event.
|getEventWorkspace_
|Get workspace the event belongs to.
|toJson
|Encode the event as JSON.
Constructors
Constructor
new ToolboxItemSelect(
opt_oldItem?,
opt_newItem?,
opt_workspaceId?
): ToolboxItemSelect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_toolbox_item_select.ts:40
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
opt_oldItem?
string |
null
|The previously selected toolbox item. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_newItem?
string |
null
|The newly selected toolbox item. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_workspaceId?
string
|The workspace identifier for this event. Undefined for a blank event.
Returns
ToolboxItemSelect
Overrides
Properties
group
group: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38
An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.
Inherited from
oldItem?
optional oldItem?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_toolbox_item_select.ts:25
The previously selected toolbox item.
newItem?
optional newItem?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_toolbox_item_select.ts:28
The newly selected toolbox item.
type
type: EventType = EventType.TOOLBOX_ITEM_SELECT;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_toolbox_item_select.ts:30
Type of this event.
Overrides
isBlank
isBlank: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25
Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
Inherited from
workspaceId
workspaceId: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26
The workspace identifier for this event.
Inherited from
recordUndo
recordUndo: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29
Whether this event is undoable or not.
Inherited from
isUiEvent
isUiEvent: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Inherited from
Methods
isNull()
isNull(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91
Does this event record any change of state?
Returns
boolean
True if null, false if something changed.
Inherited from
run()
run(_forward): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100
Run an event.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_forward
boolean
|True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).
Returns
void
Inherited from
getEventWorkspace_()
getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111
Get workspace the event belongs to.
Returns
The workspace the event belongs to.
Throws
if workspace is null.
Inherited from
toJson()
toJson(): ToolboxItemSelectJson;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_toolbox_item_select.ts:55
Encode the event as JSON.
Returns
JSON representation.