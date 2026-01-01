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Class: VarBase

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:27

Abstract class for a variable event.

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. type Type of this event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). varId The ID of the variable this event references.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run an event. getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON.

new VarBase ( opt_variable ? ) : VarBase ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:36

Parameter Type Description opt_variable? IVariableModel < IVariableState > The variable this event corresponds to. Undefined for a blank event.

VarBase

Abstract . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Abstract . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Abstract . group

recordUndo : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Abstract . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Abstract . isUiEvent

type : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:47

Type of this event.

Abstract . type

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:28

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Abstract . isBlank

optional varId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:30

The ID of the variable this event references.

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Abstract . isNull

run ( _forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameter Type Description _forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void

Abstract . run

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

Abstract . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : VarBaseJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:50

Encode the event as JSON.

VarBaseJson

JSON representation.