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Class: VarRename

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:22

Notifies listeners that a variable model was renamed.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
varIdThe ID of the variable this event references.
typeType of this event.
oldNameThe previous name of the variable.
newNameThe new name of the variable.

Methods index

MethodDescription
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.
runRun a variable rename event.

Constructors

Constructor

new VarRename(opt_variable?, newName?): VarRename;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:35

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_variable?IVariableModel<IVariableState>The renamed variable. Undefined for a blank event.
newName?stringThe new name the variable will be changed to.

Returns

VarRename

Overrides

VarBase.constructor

Properties

workspaceId?

optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

VarBase.workspaceId

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

VarBase.group

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Inherited from

VarBase.recordUndo

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

VarBase.isUiEvent

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:28

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Inherited from

VarBase.isBlank

varId?

optional varId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:30

The ID of the variable this event references.

Inherited from

VarBase.varId

type

type: EventType = EventType.VAR_RENAME;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:23

Type of this event.

Overrides

VarBase.type

oldName?

optional oldName?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:26

The previous name of the variable.

newName?

optional newName?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:29

The new name of the variable.

Methods

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Inherited from

VarBase.isNull

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

VarBase.getEventWorkspace_

toJson()

toJson(): VarRenameJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:50

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

VarRenameJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

VarBase.toJson

run()

run(forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:98

Run a variable rename event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Overrides

VarBase.run