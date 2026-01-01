Class: VarRename
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:22
Notifies listeners that a variable model was renamed.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|workspaceId
|The workspace identifier for this event.
|group
|An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
|recordUndo
|Whether this event is undoable or not.
|isUiEvent
|Whether or not the event is a UI event.
|isBlank
|Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
|varId
|The ID of the variable this event references.
|type
|Type of this event.
|oldName
|The previous name of the variable.
|newName
|The new name of the variable.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|isNull
|Does this event record any change of state?
|getEventWorkspace_
|Get workspace the event belongs to.
|toJson
|Encode the event as JSON.
|run
|Run a variable rename event.
Constructors
Constructor
new VarRename(opt_variable?, newName?): VarRename;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:35
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
opt_variable?
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
|The renamed variable. Undefined for a blank event.
newName?
string
|The new name the variable will be changed to.
Returns
VarRename
Overrides
Properties
workspaceId?
optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30
The workspace identifier for this event.
Inherited from
group
group: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38
An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.
Inherited from
recordUndo
recordUndo: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41
Whether this event is undoable or not.
Inherited from
isUiEvent
isUiEvent: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Inherited from
isBlank
isBlank: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:28
Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
Inherited from
varId?
optional varId?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:30
The ID of the variable this event references.
Inherited from
type
type: EventType = EventType.VAR_RENAME;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:23
Type of this event.
Overrides
oldName?
optional oldName?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:26
The previous name of the variable.
newName?
optional newName?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:29
The new name of the variable.
Methods
isNull()
isNull(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91
Does this event record any change of state?
Returns
boolean
True if null, false if something changed.
Inherited from
getEventWorkspace_()
getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111
Get workspace the event belongs to.
Returns
The workspace the event belongs to.
Throws
if workspace is null.
Inherited from
toJson()
toJson(): VarRenameJson;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:50
Encode the event as JSON.
Returns
JSON representation.
Overrides
run()
run(forward): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_rename.ts:98
Run a variable rename event.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
forward
boolean
|True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).
Returns
void