Skip to main content

Class: VarTypeChange

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:26

Notifies listeners that a variable's type has changed.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
varIdThe ID of the variable this event references.
typeType of this event.
oldTypeThe old type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.
newTypeThe new type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.

Methods index

MethodDescription
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.
runRun a variable type change event.

Constructors

Constructor

new VarTypeChange(
   variable?, 
   oldType?, 
   newType?
): VarTypeChange;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:34

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
variable?IVariableModel<IVariableState>The variable whose type changed. Undefined for a blank event.
oldType?stringThe old type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.
newType?stringThe new type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.

Returns

VarTypeChange

Overrides

VarBase.constructor

Properties

workspaceId?

optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

VarBase.workspaceId

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

VarBase.group

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Inherited from

VarBase.recordUndo

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

VarBase.isUiEvent

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:28

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Inherited from

VarBase.isBlank

varId?

optional varId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:30

The ID of the variable this event references.

Inherited from

VarBase.varId

type

type: EventType = EventType.VAR_TYPE_CHANGE;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:27

Type of this event.

Overrides

VarBase.type

oldType?

optional oldType?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:36

The old type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.

newType?

optional newType?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:37

The new type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.

Methods

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Inherited from

VarBase.isNull

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

VarBase.getEventWorkspace_

toJson()

toJson(): VarTypeChangeJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:47

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

VarTypeChangeJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

VarBase.toJson

run()

run(forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:89

Run a variable type change event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Overrides

VarBase.run