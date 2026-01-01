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Class: VarTypeChange

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:26

Notifies listeners that a variable's type has changed.

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). varId The ID of the variable this event references. type Type of this event. oldType The old type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event. newType The new type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON. run Run a variable type change event.

new VarTypeChange (

variable ? ,

oldType ? ,

newType ?

) : VarTypeChange ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:34

Parameter Type Description variable? IVariableModel < IVariableState > The variable whose type changed. Undefined for a blank event. oldType? string The old type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event. newType? string The new type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.

VarTypeChange

VarBase . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

VarBase . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

VarBase . group

recordUndo : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

VarBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

VarBase . isUiEvent

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:28

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

VarBase . isBlank

optional varId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_base.ts:30

The ID of the variable this event references.

VarBase . varId

type : EventType = EventType . VAR_TYPE_CHANGE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:27

Type of this event.

VarBase . type

optional oldType ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:36

The old type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.

optional newType ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:37

The new type of the variable. Undefined for a blank event.

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

VarBase . isNull

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

VarBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : VarTypeChangeJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:47

Encode the event as JSON.

VarTypeChangeJson

JSON representation.

VarBase . toJson

run ( forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_var_type_change.ts:89

Run a variable type change event.

Parameter Type Description forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void