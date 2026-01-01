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Class: ViewportChange

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:26

Notifies listeners that the workspace surface's position or scale has changed.

Does not notify when the workspace itself resizes.

Property Description group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. viewTop Top edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. viewLeft The left edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. scale The scale of the workpace. oldScale The previous scale of the workspace. type Type of this event.

Method Description isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run an event. getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON.

new ViewportChange (

opt_top ? ,

opt_left ? ,

opt_scale ? ,

opt_workspaceId ? ,

opt_oldScale ?

) : ViewportChange ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:58

Parameter Type Description opt_top? number Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event. opt_left? number Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event. opt_scale? number The scale of the workspace. Undefined for a blank event. opt_workspaceId? string The workspace identifier for this event. Undefined for a blank event. opt_oldScale? number The old scale of the workspace. Undefined for a blank event.

ViewportChange

UiBase . constructor

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

UiBase . group

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

UiBase . isBlank

workspaceId : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26

The workspace identifier for this event.

UiBase . workspaceId

recordUndo : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29

Whether this event is undoable or not.

UiBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

UiBase . isUiEvent

optional viewTop ? : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:31

Top edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

optional viewLeft ? : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:37

The left edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

optional scale ? : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:40

The scale of the workpace.

optional oldScale ? : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:43

The previous scale of the workspace.

type : EventType = EventType . VIEWPORT_CHANGE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:45

Type of this event.

UiBase . type

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

UiBase . isNull

run ( _forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameter Type Description _forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void

UiBase . run

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

UiBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : ViewportChangeJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:78

Encode the event as JSON.

ViewportChangeJson

JSON representation.