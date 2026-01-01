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Class: ViewportChange

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:26

Notifies listeners that the workspace surface's position or scale has changed.

Does not notify when the workspace itself resizes.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
viewTopTop edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.
viewLeftThe left edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.
scaleThe scale of the workpace.
oldScaleThe previous scale of the workspace.
typeType of this event.

Methods index

MethodDescription
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
runRun an event.
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.

Constructors

Constructor

new ViewportChange(
   opt_top?, 
   opt_left?, 
   opt_scale?, 
   opt_workspaceId?, 
   opt_oldScale?
): ViewportChange;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:58

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_top?numberTop-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_left?numberLeft-edge of the visible portion of the workspace relative to the workspace origin. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_scale?numberThe scale of the workspace. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_workspaceId?stringThe workspace identifier for this event. Undefined for a blank event.
opt_oldScale?numberThe old scale of the workspace. Undefined for a blank event.

Returns

ViewportChange

Overrides

UiBase.constructor

Properties

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

UiBase.group

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Inherited from

UiBase.isBlank

workspaceId

workspaceId: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:26

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

UiBase.workspaceId

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:29

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Inherited from

UiBase.recordUndo

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_ui_base.ts:32

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

UiBase.isUiEvent

viewTop?

optional viewTop?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:31

Top edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

viewLeft?

optional viewLeft?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:37

The left edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

scale?

optional scale?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:40

The scale of the workpace.

oldScale?

optional oldScale?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:43

The previous scale of the workspace.

type

type: EventType = EventType.VIEWPORT_CHANGE;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:45

Type of this event.

Overrides

UiBase.type

Methods

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Inherited from

UiBase.isNull

run()

run(_forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Inherited from

UiBase.run

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

UiBase.getEventWorkspace_

toJson()

toJson(): ViewportChangeJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_viewport.ts:78

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

ViewportChangeJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

UiBase.toJson