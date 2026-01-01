On this page

Function: fire()

function fire ( event ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/utils.ts:95

Enqueue an event to be dispatched to change listeners.

Notes:

Events are enqueued until a timeout, generally after rendering is complete or at the end of the current microtask, if not running in a browser.

Queued events are subject to destructive modification by being combined with later-enqueued events, but only until they are fired.

Events are dispatched via the fireChangeListener method on the affected workspace.

Parameter Type Description event Abstract Any Blockly event.