Function: fire()
function fire(event): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/utils.ts:95
Enqueue an event to be dispatched to change listeners.
Notes:
- Events are enqueued until a timeout, generally after rendering is complete or at the end of the current microtask, if not running in a browser.
- Queued events are subject to destructive modification by being combined with later-enqueued events, but only until they are fired.
- Events are dispatched via the fireChangeListener method on the affected workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
event
Abstract
|Any Blockly event.
Returns
void