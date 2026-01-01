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Function: fire()

function fire(event): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/utils.ts:95

Enqueue an event to be dispatched to change listeners.

Notes:

  • Events are enqueued until a timeout, generally after rendering is complete or at the end of the current microtask, if not running in a browser.
  • Queued events are subject to destructive modification by being combined with later-enqueued events, but only until they are fired.
  • Events are dispatched via the fireChangeListener method on the affected workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventAbstractAny Blockly event.

Returns

void