register Registers a new extension function. Extensions are functions that help initialize blocks, usually adding dynamic behavior such as onchange handlers and mutators. These are applied using Block.applyExtension(), or the JSON "extensions" array attribute.

registerMixin Registers a new extension function that adds all key/value of mixinObj.

registerMutator Registers a new extension function that adds a mutator to the block. At register time this performs some basic sanity checks on the mutator. The wrapper may also add a mutator dialog to the block, if both compose and decompose are defined on the mixin.

unregister Unregisters the extension registered with the given name.

isRegistered Returns whether an extension is registered with the given name.

apply Applies an extension method to a block. This should only be called during block construction.

buildTooltipForDropdown Builds an extension function that will map a dropdown value to a tooltip string.