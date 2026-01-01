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Function: buildTooltipForDropdown()

function buildTooltipForDropdown(dropdownName, lookupTable): (this) => void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/extensions.ts:399

Builds an extension function that will map a dropdown value to a tooltip string.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dropdownNamestringThe name of the field whose value is the key to the lookup table.
lookupTable{ [key: string]: string; }The table of field values to tooltip text.

Returns

The extension function.

(this) => void