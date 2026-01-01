Function: buildTooltipForDropdown()
function buildTooltipForDropdown(dropdownName, lookupTable): (this) => void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/extensions.ts:399
Builds an extension function that will map a dropdown value to a tooltip string.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
dropdownName
string
|The name of the field whose value is the key to the lookup table.
lookupTable
|{ [
key:
string]:
string; }
|The table of field values to tooltip text.
Returns
The extension function.
(
this) =>
void