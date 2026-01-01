Function: buildTooltipWithFieldText()
function buildTooltipWithFieldText(msgTemplate, fieldName): (this) => void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/extensions.ts:463
Builds an extension function that will install a dynamic tooltip. The tooltip message should include the string '%1' and that string will be replaced with the text of the named field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
msgTemplate
string
|The template form to of the message text, with %1 placeholder.
fieldName
string
|The field with the replacement text.
Returns
The extension function.
(
this) =>
void