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Function: buildTooltipWithFieldText()

function buildTooltipWithFieldText(msgTemplate, fieldName): (this) => void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/extensions.ts:463

Builds an extension function that will install a dynamic tooltip. The tooltip message should include the string '%1' and that string will be replaced with the text of the named field.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
msgTemplatestringThe template form to of the message text, with %1 placeholder.
fieldNamestringThe field with the replacement text.

Returns

The extension function.

(this) => void