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Function: buildTooltipWithFieldText()

function buildTooltipWithFieldText ( msgTemplate , fieldName ) : ( this ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/extensions.ts:463

Builds an extension function that will install a dynamic tooltip. The tooltip message should include the string '%1' and that string will be replaced with the text of the named field.

Parameter Type Description msgTemplate string The template form to of the message text, with %1 placeholder. fieldName string The field with the replacement text.

The extension function.