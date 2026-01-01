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Function: register()

function register < T > ( name , initFn ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/extensions.ts:30

Registers a new extension function. Extensions are functions that help initialize blocks, usually adding dynamic behavior such as onchange handlers and mutators. These are applied using Block.applyExtension(), or the JSON "extensions" array attribute.

Type Parameter T extends Block

Parameter Type Description name string The name of this extension. initFn ( this ) => void The function to initialize an extended block.

void

if the extension name is empty, the extension is already registered, or extensionFn is not a function.