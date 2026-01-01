On this page

Function: registerMutator()

function registerMutator (

name ,

mixinObj ,

opt_helperFn ? ,

opt_blockList ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/extensions.ts:76

Registers a new extension function that adds a mutator to the block. At register time this performs some basic sanity checks on the mutator. The wrapper may also add a mutator dialog to the block, if both compose and decompose are defined on the mixin.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of this mutator extension. mixinObj any The values to mix in. opt_helperFn? () => any An optional function to apply after mixing in the object. opt_blockList? string [] A list of blocks to appear in the flyout of the mutator dialog.

void

if the mutation is invalid or can't be applied to the block.