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Function: registerMutator()

function registerMutator(
   name, 
   mixinObj, 
   opt_helperFn?, 
   opt_blockList?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/extensions.ts:76

Registers a new extension function that adds a mutator to the block. At register time this performs some basic sanity checks on the mutator. The wrapper may also add a mutator dialog to the block, if both compose and decompose are defined on the mixin.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
namestringThe name of this mutator extension.
mixinObjanyThe values to mix in.
opt_helperFn?() => anyAn optional function to apply after mixing in the object.
opt_blockList?string[]A list of blocks to appear in the flyout of the mutator dialog.

Returns

void

Throws

if the mutation is invalid or can't be applied to the block.