Function: registerMutator()
function registerMutator(
name,
mixinObj,
opt_helperFn?,
opt_blockList?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/extensions.ts:76
Registers a new extension function that adds a mutator to the block. At register time this performs some basic sanity checks on the mutator. The wrapper may also add a mutator dialog to the block, if both compose and decompose are defined on the mixin.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name of this mutator extension.
mixinObj
any
|The values to mix in.
opt_helperFn?
|() =>
any
|An optional function to apply after mixing in the object.
opt_blockList?
string[]
|A list of blocks to appear in the flyout of the mutator dialog.
Returns
void
Throws
if the mutation is invalid or can't be applied to the block.