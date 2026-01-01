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Procedures

Classes

ClassDescription
ObservableProcedureMap-

Functions

FunctionDescription
isProcedureBlockA type guard which checks if the given block is a procedure block.
allProceduresFind all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.
findLegalNameEnsure two identically-named procedures don't exist. Take the proposed procedure name, and return a legal name i.e. one that is not empty and doesn't collide with other procedures.
isNameUsedReturn if the given name is already a procedure name.
renameRename a procedure. Called by the editable field.
flyoutCategoryConstruct the blocks required by the flyout for the procedure category.
getCallersFind all the callers of a named procedure.
mutateCallersWhen a procedure definition changes its parameters, find and edit all its callers.
getDefinitionFind the definition block for the named procedure.

Interfaces

InterfaceDescription
IParameterModelA data model for a procedure.
IProcedureBlockThe interface for a block which models a procedure.
IProcedureMap-
IProcedureModelA data model for a procedure.

Variables

VariableDescription
CATEGORY_NAMEString for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with procedure blocks. See also Blockly.Variables.CATEGORY_NAME and Blockly.VariablesDynamic.CATEGORY_NAME.
DEFAULT_ARGThe default argument for a procedures_mutatorarg block.

Type Aliases

Type AliasDescription
ProcedureTupleLegacy means of representing a procedure signature. The elements are respectively: name, parameter names, and whether it has a return value.