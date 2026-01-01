isProcedureBlock A type guard which checks if the given block is a procedure block.

allProcedures Find all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.

findLegalName Ensure two identically-named procedures don't exist. Take the proposed procedure name, and return a legal name i.e. one that is not empty and doesn't collide with other procedures.

isNameUsed Return if the given name is already a procedure name.

rename Rename a procedure. Called by the editable field.

flyoutCategory Construct the blocks required by the flyout for the procedure category.

getCallers Find all the callers of a named procedure.

mutateCallers When a procedure definition changes its parameters, find and edit all its callers.