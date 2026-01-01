Procedures
Classes
|Class
|Description
|ObservableProcedureMap
|-
Functions
|Function
|Description
|isProcedureBlock
|A type guard which checks if the given block is a procedure block.
|allProcedures
|Find all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.
|findLegalName
|Ensure two identically-named procedures don't exist. Take the proposed procedure name, and return a legal name i.e. one that is not empty and doesn't collide with other procedures.
|isNameUsed
|Return if the given name is already a procedure name.
|rename
|Rename a procedure. Called by the editable field.
|flyoutCategory
|Construct the blocks required by the flyout for the procedure category.
|getCallers
|Find all the callers of a named procedure.
|mutateCallers
|When a procedure definition changes its parameters, find and edit all its callers.
|getDefinition
|Find the definition block for the named procedure.
Interfaces
|Interface
|Description
|IParameterModel
|A data model for a procedure.
|IProcedureBlock
|The interface for a block which models a procedure.
|IProcedureMap
|-
|IProcedureModel
|A data model for a procedure.
Variables
|Variable
|Description
|CATEGORY_NAME
|String for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with procedure blocks. See also Blockly.Variables.CATEGORY_NAME and Blockly.VariablesDynamic.CATEGORY_NAME.
|DEFAULT_ARG
|The default argument for a procedures_mutatorarg block.
Type Aliases
|Type Alias
|Description
|ProcedureTuple
|Legacy means of representing a procedure signature. The elements are respectively: name, parameter names, and whether it has a return value.