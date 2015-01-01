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Class: ObservableProcedureMap

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:11

Map < string , IProcedureModel >

Property Description size Returns the number of elements in the Map. [toStringTag] - [species] -

Method Description set Adds the given procedure model to the procedure map. delete Deletes the ProcedureModel with the given ID from the procedure map (if it exists). clear Removes all ProcedureModels from the procedure map. add Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it. getProcedures Returns all of the procedures stored in this map. forEach Executes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order. get Returns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map. has Returns boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not. [iterator] Returns an iterable of entries in the map. entries Returns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map. keys Returns an iterable of keys in the map values Returns an iterable of values in the map

readonly size : number ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:46

the number of elements in the Map.

IProcedureMap . size

Map . size



readonly [ toStringTag ] : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.symbol.wellknown.d.ts:135

IProcedureMap . [toStringTag]

Map . [ toStringTag ]



readonly static [ species ] : MapConstructor ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.symbol.wellknown.d.ts:317

Map . [ species ]



set ( id , proc ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:23

Adds the given procedure model to the procedure map.

Parameter Type id string proc IProcedureModel

this

IProcedureMap . set

Map . set



delete ( id ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:34

Deletes the ProcedureModel with the given ID from the procedure map (if it exists).

Parameter Type id string

boolean

IProcedureMap . delete

Map . delete



clear ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:45

Removes all ProcedureModels from the procedure map.

void

IProcedureMap . clear

Map . clear



add ( proc ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:56

Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.

Parameter Type proc IProcedureModel

this

IProcedureMap . add

getProcedures ( ) : IProcedureModel [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:63

Returns all of the procedures stored in this map.

IProcedureModel []

IProcedureMap . getProcedures

forEach ( callbackfn , thisArg ? ) : void ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:29

Executes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order.

Parameter Type callbackfn ( value , key , map ) => void thisArg? any

void

IProcedureMap . forEach

Map . forEach



get ( key ) : IProcedureModel | undefined ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:34

Returns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map.

Parameter Type key string

IProcedureModel | undefined

Returns the element associated with the specified key. If no element is associated with the specified key, undefined is returned.

IProcedureMap . get

Map . get



has ( key ) : boolean ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:38

Parameter Type key string

boolean

boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not.

IProcedureMap . has

Map . has



iterator : MapIterator < [ string , IProcedureModel ] > ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:141

Returns an iterable of entries in the map.

MapIterator <[ string , IProcedureModel ]>

IProcedureMap . [iterator]

Map . [ iterator ]



entries ( ) : MapIterator < [ string , IProcedureModel ] > ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:146

Returns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map.

MapIterator <[ string , IProcedureModel ]>

IProcedureMap . entries

Map . entries



keys ( ) : MapIterator < string > ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:151

Returns an iterable of keys in the map

MapIterator < string >

IProcedureMap . keys

Map . keys



values ( ) : MapIterator < IProcedureModel > ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:156

Returns an iterable of values in the map

MapIterator < IProcedureModel >

IProcedureMap . values