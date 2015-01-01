Class: ObservableProcedureMap
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:11
Extends
Map<
string,
IProcedureModel>
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|size
|Returns the number of elements in the Map.
|[toStringTag]
|-
|[species]
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|set
|Adds the given procedure model to the procedure map.
|delete
|Deletes the ProcedureModel with the given ID from the procedure map (if it exists).
|clear
|Removes all ProcedureModels from the procedure map.
|add
|Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.
|getProcedures
|Returns all of the procedures stored in this map.
|forEach
|Executes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order.
|get
|Returns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map.
|has
|Returns boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not.
|[iterator]
|Returns an iterable of entries in the map.
|entries
|Returns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map.
|keys
|Returns an iterable of keys in the map
|values
|Returns an iterable of values in the map
Properties
size
readonly size: number;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:46
Returns
the number of elements in the Map.
Implementation of
Inherited from
Map.size
[toStringTag]
readonly [toStringTag]: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.symbol.wellknown.d.ts:135
Implementation of
Inherited from
Map.[toStringTag]
[species]
readonly static [species]: MapConstructor;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.symbol.wellknown.d.ts:317
Inherited from
Map.[species]
Methods
set()
set(id, proc): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:23
Adds the given procedure model to the procedure map.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
id
string
proc
IProcedureModel
Returns
this
Implementation of
Overrides
Map.set
delete()
delete(id): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:34
Deletes the ProcedureModel with the given ID from the procedure map (if it exists).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
id
string
Returns
boolean
Implementation of
Overrides
Map.delete
clear()
clear(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:45
Removes all ProcedureModels from the procedure map.
Returns
void
Implementation of
Overrides
Map.clear
add()
add(proc): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:56
Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
proc
IProcedureModel
Returns
this
Implementation of
getProcedures()
getProcedures(): IProcedureModel[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/observable_procedure_map.ts:63
Returns all of the procedures stored in this map.
Returns
Implementation of
forEach()
forEach(callbackfn, thisArg?): void;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:29
Executes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
callbackfn
|(
value,
key,
map) =>
void
thisArg?
any
Returns
void
Implementation of
Inherited from
Map.forEach
get()
get(key): IProcedureModel | undefined;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:34
Returns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
key
string
Returns
IProcedureModel |
undefined
Returns the element associated with the specified key. If no element is associated with the specified key, undefined is returned.
Implementation of
Inherited from
Map.get
has()
has(key): boolean;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:38
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
key
string
Returns
boolean
boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not.
Implementation of
Inherited from
Map.has
[iterator]()
iterator: MapIterator<[string, IProcedureModel]>;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:141
Returns an iterable of entries in the map.
Returns
MapIterator<[
string,
IProcedureModel]>
Implementation of
Inherited from
Map.[iterator]
entries()
entries(): MapIterator<[string, IProcedureModel]>;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:146
Returns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map.
Returns
MapIterator<[
string,
IProcedureModel]>
Implementation of
Inherited from
Map.entries
keys()
keys(): MapIterator<string>;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:151
Returns an iterable of keys in the map
Returns
MapIterator<
string>
Implementation of
Inherited from
Map.keys
values()
values(): MapIterator<IProcedureModel>;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:156
Returns an iterable of values in the map
Returns
MapIterator<
IProcedureModel>
Implementation of
Inherited from
Map.values