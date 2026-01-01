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Function: allProcedures()

function allProcedures(root): [ProcedureTuple[], ProcedureTuple[]];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/procedures.ts:70

Find all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rootWorkspaceRoot workspace.

Returns

[ProcedureTuple[], ProcedureTuple[]]

Pair of arrays, the first contains procedures without return variables, the second with. Each procedure is defined by a three-element list of name, parameter list, and return value boolean.