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Function: allProcedures()

function allProcedures ( root ) : [ ProcedureTuple [ ] , ProcedureTuple [ ] ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/procedures.ts:70

Find all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.

Parameter Type Description root Workspace Root workspace.

[ ProcedureTuple [], ProcedureTuple []]

Pair of arrays, the first contains procedures without return variables, the second with. Each procedure is defined by a three-element list of name, parameter list, and return value boolean.