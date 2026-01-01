Function: allProcedures()
function allProcedures(root): [ProcedureTuple[], ProcedureTuple[]];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/procedures.ts:70
Find all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
root
Workspace
|Root workspace.
Returns
[
ProcedureTuple[],
ProcedureTuple[]]
Pair of arrays, the first contains procedures without return variables, the second with. Each procedure is defined by a three-element list of name, parameter list, and return value boolean.