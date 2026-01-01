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Interface: IParameterModel

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:13

A data model for a procedure.

Method Description setName Sets the name of this parameter to the given name. setTypes Sets the types of this parameter to the given type. getName Returns the name of this parameter. getTypes Return the types of this parameter. getId Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the parameter. setProcedureModel Sets the procedure model this parameter is associated with. saveState Serializes the state of the parameter to JSON.

setName ( name ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:17

Sets the name of this parameter to the given name.

Parameter Type name string

this

setTypes ( types ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:22

Sets the types of this parameter to the given type.

Parameter Type types string []

this

getName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:27

Returns the name of this parameter.

string

getTypes ( ) : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:32

Return the types of this parameter.

string []

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:40

Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the parameter.

This represents the identify of the variable model which does not change over time.

string

setProcedureModel ( model ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:43

Sets the procedure model this parameter is associated with.

Parameter Type model IProcedureModel

this

saveState ( ) : ParameterState ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:50

Serializes the state of the parameter to JSON.

ParameterState

JSON serializable state of the parameter.