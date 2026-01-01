Interface: IParameterModel
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:13
A data model for a procedure.
Extended by
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|setName
|Sets the name of this parameter to the given name.
|setTypes
|Sets the types of this parameter to the given type.
|getName
|Returns the name of this parameter.
|getTypes
|Return the types of this parameter.
|getId
|Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the parameter.
|setProcedureModel
|Sets the procedure model this parameter is associated with.
|saveState
|Serializes the state of the parameter to JSON.
Methods
setName()
setName(name): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:17
Sets the name of this parameter to the given name.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
name
string
Returns
this
setTypes()
setTypes(types): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:22
Sets the types of this parameter to the given type.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
types
string[]
Returns
this
getName()
getName(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:27
Returns the name of this parameter.
Returns
string
getTypes()
getTypes(): string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:32
Return the types of this parameter.
Returns
string[]
getId()
getId(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:40
Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the parameter.
This represents the identify of the variable model which does not change over time.
Returns
string
setProcedureModel()
setProcedureModel(model): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:43
Sets the procedure model this parameter is associated with.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
model
IProcedureModel
Returns
this
saveState()
saveState(): ParameterState;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:50
Serializes the state of the parameter to JSON.
Returns
JSON serializable state of the parameter.