On this page

Interface: IProcedureMap

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_map.ts:9

Map < string , IProcedureModel >

Property Description size Returns the number of elements in the Map. [toStringTag] -

Method Description add Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it. getProcedures Returns all of the procedures stored in this map. clear Removes all elements from the Map. delete Returns true if an element in the Map existed and has been removed, or false if the element does not exist. forEach Executes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order. get Returns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map. has Returns boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not. set Adds a new element with a specified key and value to the Map. If an element with the same key already exists, the element will be updated. [iterator] Returns an iterable of entries in the map. entries Returns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map. keys Returns an iterable of keys in the map values Returns an iterable of values in the map

readonly size : number ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:46

the number of elements in the Map.

ObservableProcedureMap . size

readonly [ toStringTag ] : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.symbol.wellknown.d.ts:135

ObservableProcedureMap . [toStringTag]

add ( proc ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_map.ts:14

Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.

Parameter Type proc IProcedureModel

this

getProcedures ( ) : IProcedureModel [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_map.ts:17

Returns all of the procedures stored in this map.

IProcedureModel []

clear ( ) : void ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:21

Removes all elements from the Map.

void

Map . clear



delete ( key ) : boolean ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:25

Parameter Type key string

boolean

true if an element in the Map existed and has been removed, or false if the element does not exist.

Map . delete



forEach ( callbackfn , thisArg ? ) : void ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:29

Executes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order.

Parameter Type callbackfn ( value , key , map ) => void thisArg? any

void

Map . forEach



get ( key ) : IProcedureModel | undefined ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:34

Returns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map.

Parameter Type key string

IProcedureModel | undefined

Returns the element associated with the specified key. If no element is associated with the specified key, undefined is returned.

Map . get



has ( key ) : boolean ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:38

Parameter Type key string

boolean

boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not.

Map . has



set ( key , value ) : this ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:42

Adds a new element with a specified key and value to the Map. If an element with the same key already exists, the element will be updated.

Parameter Type key string value IProcedureModel

this

Map . set



iterator : MapIterator < [ string , IProcedureModel ] > ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:141

Returns an iterable of entries in the map.

MapIterator <[ string , IProcedureModel ]>

Map . [ iterator ]



entries ( ) : MapIterator < [ string , IProcedureModel ] > ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:146

Returns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map.

MapIterator <[ string , IProcedureModel ]>

Map . entries



keys ( ) : MapIterator < string > ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:151

Returns an iterable of keys in the map

MapIterator < string >

Map . keys



values ( ) : MapIterator < IProcedureModel > ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:156

Returns an iterable of values in the map

MapIterator < IProcedureModel >