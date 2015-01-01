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Interface: IProcedureMap

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_map.ts:9

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
sizeReturns the number of elements in the Map.
[toStringTag]-

Methods index

MethodDescription
addAdds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.
getProceduresReturns all of the procedures stored in this map.
clearRemoves all elements from the Map.
deleteReturns true if an element in the Map existed and has been removed, or false if the element does not exist.
forEachExecutes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order.
getReturns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map.
hasReturns boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not.
setAdds a new element with a specified key and value to the Map. If an element with the same key already exists, the element will be updated.
[iterator]Returns an iterable of entries in the map.
entriesReturns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map.
keysReturns an iterable of keys in the map
valuesReturns an iterable of values in the map

Properties

size

readonly size: number;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:46

Returns

the number of elements in the Map.

Inherited from

ObservableProcedureMap.size

[toStringTag]

readonly [toStringTag]: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.symbol.wellknown.d.ts:135

Inherited from

ObservableProcedureMap.[toStringTag]

Methods

add()

add(proc): this;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_map.ts:14

Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.

Parameters

ParameterType
procIProcedureModel

Returns

this

getProcedures()

getProcedures(): IProcedureModel[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_map.ts:17

Returns all of the procedures stored in this map.

Returns

IProcedureModel[]

clear()

clear(): void;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:21

Removes all elements from the Map.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Map.clear

delete()

delete(key): boolean;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:25

Parameters

ParameterType
keystring

Returns

boolean

true if an element in the Map existed and has been removed, or false if the element does not exist.

Inherited from

Map.delete

forEach()

forEach(callbackfn, thisArg?): void;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:29

Executes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order.

Parameters

ParameterType
callbackfn(value, key, map) => void
thisArg?any

Returns

void

Inherited from

Map.forEach

get()

get(key): IProcedureModel | undefined;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:34

Returns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map.

Parameters

ParameterType
keystring

Returns

IProcedureModel | undefined

Returns the element associated with the specified key. If no element is associated with the specified key, undefined is returned.

Inherited from

Map.get

has()

has(key): boolean;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:38

Parameters

ParameterType
keystring

Returns

boolean

boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not.

Inherited from

Map.has

set()

set(key, value): this;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:42

Adds a new element with a specified key and value to the Map. If an element with the same key already exists, the element will be updated.

Parameters

ParameterType
keystring
valueIProcedureModel

Returns

this

Inherited from

Map.set

[iterator]()

iterator: MapIterator<[string, IProcedureModel]>;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:141

Returns an iterable of entries in the map.

Returns

MapIterator<[string, IProcedureModel]>

Inherited from

Map.[iterator]

entries()

entries(): MapIterator<[string, IProcedureModel]>;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:146

Returns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map.

Returns

MapIterator<[string, IProcedureModel]>

Inherited from

Map.entries

keys()

keys(): MapIterator<string>;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:151

Returns an iterable of keys in the map

Returns

MapIterator<string>

Inherited from

Map.keys

values()

values(): MapIterator<IProcedureModel>;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:156

Returns an iterable of values in the map

Returns

MapIterator<IProcedureModel>

Inherited from

Map.values