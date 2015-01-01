Interface: IProcedureMap
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_map.ts:9
Extends
Map<
string,
IProcedureModel>
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|size
|Returns the number of elements in the Map.
|[toStringTag]
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|add
|Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.
|getProcedures
|Returns all of the procedures stored in this map.
|clear
|Removes all elements from the Map.
|delete
|Returns true if an element in the Map existed and has been removed, or false if the element does not exist.
|forEach
|Executes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order.
|get
|Returns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map.
|has
|Returns boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not.
|set
|Adds a new element with a specified key and value to the Map. If an element with the same key already exists, the element will be updated.
|[iterator]
|Returns an iterable of entries in the map.
|entries
|Returns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map.
|keys
|Returns an iterable of keys in the map
|values
|Returns an iterable of values in the map
Properties
size
readonly size: number;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:46
Returns
the number of elements in the Map.
Inherited from
[toStringTag]
readonly [toStringTag]: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.symbol.wellknown.d.ts:135
Inherited from
ObservableProcedureMap.
[toStringTag]
Methods
add()
add(proc): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_map.ts:14
Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
proc
IProcedureModel
Returns
this
getProcedures()
getProcedures(): IProcedureModel[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_map.ts:17
Returns all of the procedures stored in this map.
Returns
clear()
clear(): void;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:21
Removes all elements from the Map.
Returns
void
Inherited from
Map.clear
delete()
delete(key): boolean;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:25
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
key
string
Returns
boolean
true if an element in the Map existed and has been removed, or false if the element does not exist.
Inherited from
Map.delete
forEach()
forEach(callbackfn, thisArg?): void;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:29
Executes a provided function once per each key/value pair in the Map, in insertion order.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
callbackfn
|(
value,
key,
map) =>
void
thisArg?
any
Returns
void
Inherited from
Map.forEach
get()
get(key): IProcedureModel | undefined;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:34
Returns a specified element from the Map object. If the value that is associated to the provided key is an object, then you will get a reference to that object and any change made to that object will effectively modify it inside the Map.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
key
string
Returns
IProcedureModel |
undefined
Returns the element associated with the specified key. If no element is associated with the specified key, undefined is returned.
Inherited from
Map.get
has()
has(key): boolean;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:38
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
key
string
Returns
boolean
boolean indicating whether an element with the specified key exists or not.
Inherited from
Map.has
set()
set(key, value): this;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.collection.d.ts:42
Adds a new element with a specified key and value to the Map. If an element with the same key already exists, the element will be updated.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
key
string
value
IProcedureModel
Returns
this
Inherited from
Map.set
[iterator]()
iterator: MapIterator<[string, IProcedureModel]>;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:141
Returns an iterable of entries in the map.
Returns
MapIterator<[
string,
IProcedureModel]>
Inherited from
Map.[iterator]
entries()
entries(): MapIterator<[string, IProcedureModel]>;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:146
Returns an iterable of key, value pairs for every entry in the map.
Returns
MapIterator<[
string,
IProcedureModel]>
Inherited from
Map.entries
keys()
keys(): MapIterator<string>;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:151
Returns an iterable of keys in the map
Returns
MapIterator<
string>
Inherited from
Map.keys
values()
values(): MapIterator<IProcedureModel>;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es2015.iterable.d.ts:156
Returns an iterable of values in the map
Returns
MapIterator<
IProcedureModel>
Inherited from
Map.values