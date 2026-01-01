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Interface: IProcedureModel

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:13

A data model for a procedure.

Method Description setName Sets the human-readable name of the procedure. insertParameter Inserts a parameter into the list of parameters. deleteParameter Removes the parameter at the given index from the parameter list. setReturnTypes Sets the return type(s) of the procedure. setEnabled Sets whether this procedure is enabled/disabled. If a procedure is disabled all procedure caller blocks should be disabled as well. getId Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the procedure. getName Returns the human-readable name of the procedure. getParameter Returns the parameter at the given index in the parameter list. getParameters Returns an array of all of the parameters in the parameter list. getReturnTypes Returns the return type(s) of the procedure. getEnabled Returns whether the procedure is enabled/disabled. If a procedure is disabled, all procedure caller blocks should be disabled as well. saveState Serializes the state of the procedure to JSON.

setName ( name ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:15

Sets the human-readable name of the procedure.

Parameter Type name string

this

insertParameter ( parameterModel , index ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:22

Inserts a parameter into the list of parameters.

To move a parameter, first delete it, and then re-insert.

Parameter Type parameterModel IParameterModel index number

this

deleteParameter ( index ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:25

Removes the parameter at the given index from the parameter list.

Parameter Type index number

this

setReturnTypes ( types ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:32

Sets the return type(s) of the procedure.

Pass null to represent a procedure that does not return.

Parameter Type types string [] | null

this

setEnabled ( enabled ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:38

Sets whether this procedure is enabled/disabled. If a procedure is disabled all procedure caller blocks should be disabled as well.

Parameter Type enabled boolean

this

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:41

Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the procedure.

string

getName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:44

Returns the human-readable name of the procedure.

string

getParameter ( index ) : IParameterModel ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:47

Returns the parameter at the given index in the parameter list.

Parameter Type index number

IParameterModel

getParameters ( ) : IParameterModel [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:50

Returns an array of all of the parameters in the parameter list.

IParameterModel []

getReturnTypes ( ) : string [ ] | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:57

Returns the return type(s) of the procedure.

Null represents a procedure that does not return a value.

string [] | null

getEnabled ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:63

Returns whether the procedure is enabled/disabled. If a procedure is disabled, all procedure caller blocks should be disabled as well.

boolean

saveState ( ) : State ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:70

Serializes the state of the procedure to JSON.

State

JSON serializable state of the procedure.