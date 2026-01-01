Interface: IProcedureModel
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:13
A data model for a procedure.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|setName
|Sets the human-readable name of the procedure.
|insertParameter
|Inserts a parameter into the list of parameters.
|deleteParameter
|Removes the parameter at the given index from the parameter list.
|setReturnTypes
|Sets the return type(s) of the procedure.
|setEnabled
|Sets whether this procedure is enabled/disabled. If a procedure is disabled all procedure caller blocks should be disabled as well.
|getId
|Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the procedure.
|getName
|Returns the human-readable name of the procedure.
|getParameter
|Returns the parameter at the given index in the parameter list.
|getParameters
|Returns an array of all of the parameters in the parameter list.
|getReturnTypes
|Returns the return type(s) of the procedure.
|getEnabled
|Returns whether the procedure is enabled/disabled. If a procedure is disabled, all procedure caller blocks should be disabled as well.
|saveState
|Serializes the state of the procedure to JSON.
Methods
setName()
setName(name): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:15
Sets the human-readable name of the procedure.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
name
string
Returns
this
insertParameter()
insertParameter(parameterModel, index): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:22
Inserts a parameter into the list of parameters.
To move a parameter, first delete it, and then re-insert.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
parameterModel
IParameterModel
index
number
Returns
this
deleteParameter()
deleteParameter(index): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:25
Removes the parameter at the given index from the parameter list.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
index
number
Returns
this
setReturnTypes()
setReturnTypes(types): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:32
Sets the return type(s) of the procedure.
Pass null to represent a procedure that does not return.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
types
string[] |
null
Returns
this
setEnabled()
setEnabled(enabled): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:38
Sets whether this procedure is enabled/disabled. If a procedure is disabled all procedure caller blocks should be disabled as well.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
enabled
boolean
Returns
this
getId()
getId(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:41
Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the procedure.
Returns
string
getName()
getName(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:44
Returns the human-readable name of the procedure.
Returns
string
getParameter()
getParameter(index): IParameterModel;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:47
Returns the parameter at the given index in the parameter list.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
index
number
Returns
getParameters()
getParameters(): IParameterModel[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:50
Returns an array of all of the parameters in the parameter list.
Returns
getReturnTypes()
getReturnTypes(): string[] | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:57
Returns the return type(s) of the procedure.
Null represents a procedure that does not return a value.
Returns
string[] |
null
getEnabled()
getEnabled(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:63
Returns whether the procedure is enabled/disabled. If a procedure is disabled, all procedure caller blocks should be disabled as well.
Returns
boolean
saveState()
saveState(): State;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_procedure_model.ts:70
Serializes the state of the procedure to JSON.
Returns
JSON serializable state of the procedure.