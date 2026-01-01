Enumeration: TrackedState
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:794
Enum for different kinds of tracked states.
WILL_TRACK means that this connection will add itself to the db on the next moveTo call it receives.
UNTRACKED means that this connection will not add itself to the database until setTracking(true) is explicitly called.
TRACKED means that this connection is currently being tracked.
Enumeration Members
WILL_TRACK
WILL_TRACK: -1;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:795
UNTRACKED
UNTRACKED: 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:796
TRACKED
TRACKED: 1;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:797