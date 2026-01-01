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Enumeration: TrackedState

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:794

Enum for different kinds of tracked states.

WILL_TRACK means that this connection will add itself to the db on the next moveTo call it receives.

UNTRACKED means that this connection will not add itself to the database until setTracking(true) is explicitly called.

TRACKED means that this connection is currently being tracked.

WILL_TRACK : - 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:795

UNTRACKED : 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:796

TRACKED : 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:797