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Enumeration: TrackedState

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:794

Enum for different kinds of tracked states.

WILL_TRACK means that this connection will add itself to the db on the next moveTo call it receives.

UNTRACKED means that this connection will not add itself to the database until setTracking(true) is explicitly called.

TRACKED means that this connection is currently being tracked.

Enumeration Members

WILL_TRACK

WILL_TRACK: -1;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:795

UNTRACKED

UNTRACKED: 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:796

TRACKED

TRACKED: 1;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:797