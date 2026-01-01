registerEscape Keyboard shortcut to hide chaff on escape.

registerDelete Keyboard shortcut to delete a block on delete or backspace

registerCopy Keyboard shortcut to copy a block on ctrl+c, cmd+c, or alt+c.

registerCut Keyboard shortcut to copy and delete a block on ctrl+x, cmd+x, or alt+x.

registerPaste Keyboard shortcut to paste a block on ctrl+v, cmd+v, or alt+v.

registerUndo Keyboard shortcut to undo the previous action on ctrl+z, cmd+z, or alt+z.

registerRedo Keyboard shortcut to redo the previous action on ctrl+shift+z, cmd+shift+z, or alt+shift+z.

registerMovementShortcuts Registers keyboard shortcuts for keyboard-driven movement of workspace elements.

registerShowContextMenu Keyboard shortcut to show the context menu on ctrl/cmd+Enter, shift+F10, and the menu key.

registerArrowNavigation Registers keyboard shortcuts to navigate around the Blockly interface.

registerFocusWorkspace Registers keyboard shortcut to focus the workspace.

registerFocusToolbox Registers keyboard shortcut to focus the toolbox.

registerReadInformation Registers keyboard shortcut to announce information about the focused element.

registerReadExtendedInformation Registers keyboard shortcut to announce an extended description of the focused element.

registerDisconnectBlock Registers keyboard shortcut to disconnect the focused block.

registerStackNavigation Registers keyboard shortcuts to jump between stacks/top-level items on the workspace.

registerHeadingNavigation Registers keyboard shortcuts to jump between headings (labels) in a flyout.

registerPerformAction Registers keyboard shortcut to perform an action on the focused element.

registerDuplicate Registers keyboard shortcut to duplicate a block or workspace comment.

registerCleanup Registers keyboard shortcut to clean up the workspace.

registerShowTooltip Registers keyboard shortcut to display the tooltip for the focused element.

registerToggleScreenreaderMode Registers keyboard shortcut to toggle on or off various behaviors that improve the experience for individuals using screenreaders.

registerJumpBlockStart Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the block that owns the current focused node.

registerJumpBlockEnd Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the last input of the block that owns the current focused node.

registerJumpTopStack Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the top block in the current stack.

registerJumpBottomStack Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the bottom block in the current stack.

registerJumpFirstBlock Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the first block in the workspace.

registerJumpLastBlock Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the last block in the workspace.

registerJumpPreviousPage Registers a keyboard shortcut that pages backwards through the items of the focused toolbox or flyout.

registerJumpNextPage Registers a keyboard shortcut that pages forwards through the items of the focused toolbox or flyout.

registerWorkspaceScrollShortcuts Registers keyboard shortcuts to scroll the focused workspace or flyout with Ctrl/Cmd + arrow keys.

registerKeyboardNavigationShortcuts Registers an extended set of keyboard shortcuts used to support deep keyboard navigation of Blockly.

registerScreenReaderShortcuts Registers keyboard shortcuts used to announce screen reader information.