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ShortcutItems

Enumerations

EnumerationDescription
namesObject holding the names of the default shortcut items.

Functions

FunctionDescription
registerEscapeKeyboard shortcut to hide chaff on escape.
registerDeleteKeyboard shortcut to delete a block on delete or backspace
registerCopyKeyboard shortcut to copy a block on ctrl+c, cmd+c, or alt+c.
registerCutKeyboard shortcut to copy and delete a block on ctrl+x, cmd+x, or alt+x.
registerPasteKeyboard shortcut to paste a block on ctrl+v, cmd+v, or alt+v.
registerUndoKeyboard shortcut to undo the previous action on ctrl+z, cmd+z, or alt+z.
registerRedoKeyboard shortcut to redo the previous action on ctrl+shift+z, cmd+shift+z, or alt+shift+z.
registerMovementShortcutsRegisters keyboard shortcuts for keyboard-driven movement of workspace elements.
registerShowContextMenuKeyboard shortcut to show the context menu on ctrl/cmd+Enter, shift+F10, and the menu key.
registerArrowNavigationRegisters keyboard shortcuts to navigate around the Blockly interface.
registerFocusWorkspaceRegisters keyboard shortcut to focus the workspace.
registerFocusToolboxRegisters keyboard shortcut to focus the toolbox.
registerReadInformationRegisters keyboard shortcut to announce information about the focused element.
registerReadExtendedInformationRegisters keyboard shortcut to announce an extended description of the focused element.
registerDisconnectBlockRegisters keyboard shortcut to disconnect the focused block.
registerStackNavigationRegisters keyboard shortcuts to jump between stacks/top-level items on the workspace.
registerHeadingNavigationRegisters keyboard shortcuts to jump between headings (labels) in a flyout.
registerPerformActionRegisters keyboard shortcut to perform an action on the focused element.
registerDuplicateRegisters keyboard shortcut to duplicate a block or workspace comment.
registerCleanupRegisters keyboard shortcut to clean up the workspace.
registerShowTooltipRegisters keyboard shortcut to display the tooltip for the focused element.
registerToggleScreenreaderModeRegisters keyboard shortcut to toggle on or off various behaviors that improve the experience for individuals using screenreaders.
registerJumpBlockStartRegisters a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the block that owns the current focused node.
registerJumpBlockEndRegisters a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the last input of the block that owns the current focused node.
registerJumpTopStackRegisters a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the top block in the current stack.
registerJumpBottomStackRegisters a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the bottom block in the current stack.
registerJumpFirstBlockRegisters a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the first block in the workspace.
registerJumpLastBlockRegisters a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the last block in the workspace.
registerJumpPreviousPageRegisters a keyboard shortcut that pages backwards through the items of the focused toolbox or flyout.
registerJumpNextPageRegisters a keyboard shortcut that pages forwards through the items of the focused toolbox or flyout.
registerWorkspaceScrollShortcutsRegisters keyboard shortcuts to scroll the focused workspace or flyout with Ctrl/Cmd + arrow keys.
registerKeyboardNavigationShortcutsRegisters an extended set of keyboard shortcuts used to support deep keyboard navigation of Blockly.
registerScreenReaderShortcutsRegisters keyboard shortcuts used to announce screen reader information.
registerNavigationShortcutsRegisters keyboard shortcuts used to jump between blocks and stacks in the workspace, between items in the toolbox and flyout, and to scroll the workspace or flyout. Note these are not registered by default, so call this function to enable them if desired.