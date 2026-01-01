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Enumeration: names

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:54

Object holding the names of the default shortcut items.

ESCAPE : "escape" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:55

DELETE : "delete" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:56

COPY : "copy" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:57

CUT : "cut" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:58

PASTE : "paste" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:59

UNDO : "undo" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:60

REDO : "redo" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:61

MENU : "menu" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:62

FOCUS_WORKSPACE : "focus_workspace" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:63

FOCUS_TOOLBOX : "focus_toolbox" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:64

START_MOVE : "start_move" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:65

START_MOVE_STACK : "start_move_stack" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:66

FINISH_MOVE : "finish_move" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:67

ABORT_MOVE : "abort_move" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:68

MOVE_UP : "move_up" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:69

MOVE_DOWN : "move_down" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:70

MOVE_LEFT : "move_left" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:71

MOVE_RIGHT : "move_right" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:72

NAVIGATE_RIGHT : "right" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:73

NAVIGATE_LEFT : "left" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:74

NAVIGATE_UP : "up" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:75

NAVIGATE_DOWN : "down" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:76

DISCONNECT : "disconnect" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:77

NEXT_STACK : "next_stack" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:78

PREVIOUS_STACK : "previous_stack" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:79

INFORMATION : "information" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:80

EXTENDED_INFORMATION : "extended_information" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:81

PERFORM_ACTION : "perform_action" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:82

DUPLICATE : "duplicate" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:83

CLEANUP : "cleanup" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:84

SHOW_TOOLTIP : "show_tooltip" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:85

NEXT_HEADING : "next_heading" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:86

PREVIOUS_HEADING : "previous_heading" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:87

TOGGLE_SCREENREADER : "toggle_screenreader" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:88

JUMP_TOP_STACK : "jump_to_top_of_stack" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:89

JUMP_BOTTOM_STACK : "jump_to_bottom_of_stack" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:90

JUMP_BLOCK_START : "jump_to_block_start" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:91

JUMP_BLOCK_END : "jump_to_block_end" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:92

JUMP_FIRST_BLOCK : "jump_to_first_block" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:93

JUMP_LAST_BLOCK : "jump_to_last_block" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:94

JUMP_PREVIOUS_PAGE : "jump_to_previous_page" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:95

JUMP_NEXT_PAGE : "jump_to_next_page" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:96

SCROLL_LEFT : "scroll_left" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:97

SCROLL_RIGHT : "scroll_right" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:98

SCROLL_UP : "scroll_up" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:99

SCROLL_DOWN : "scroll_down" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:100