Enumeration: names
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:54
Object holding the names of the default shortcut items.
Enumeration Members
ESCAPE
ESCAPE: "escape";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:55
DELETE
DELETE: "delete";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:56
COPY
COPY: "copy";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:57
CUT
CUT: "cut";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:58
PASTE
PASTE: "paste";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:59
UNDO
UNDO: "undo";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:60
REDO
REDO: "redo";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:61
MENU
MENU: "menu";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:62
FOCUS_WORKSPACE
FOCUS_WORKSPACE: "focus_workspace";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:63
FOCUS_TOOLBOX
FOCUS_TOOLBOX: "focus_toolbox";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:64
START_MOVE
START_MOVE: "start_move";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:65
START_MOVE_STACK
START_MOVE_STACK: "start_move_stack";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:66
FINISH_MOVE
FINISH_MOVE: "finish_move";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:67
ABORT_MOVE
ABORT_MOVE: "abort_move";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:68
MOVE_UP
MOVE_UP: "move_up";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:69
MOVE_DOWN
MOVE_DOWN: "move_down";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:70
MOVE_LEFT
MOVE_LEFT: "move_left";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:71
MOVE_RIGHT
MOVE_RIGHT: "move_right";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:72
NAVIGATE_RIGHT
NAVIGATE_RIGHT: "right";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:73
NAVIGATE_LEFT
NAVIGATE_LEFT: "left";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:74
NAVIGATE_UP
NAVIGATE_UP: "up";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:75
NAVIGATE_DOWN
NAVIGATE_DOWN: "down";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:76
DISCONNECT
DISCONNECT: "disconnect";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:77
NEXT_STACK
NEXT_STACK: "next_stack";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:78
PREVIOUS_STACK
PREVIOUS_STACK: "previous_stack";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:79
INFORMATION
INFORMATION: "information";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:80
EXTENDED_INFORMATION
EXTENDED_INFORMATION: "extended_information";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:81
PERFORM_ACTION
PERFORM_ACTION: "perform_action";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:82
DUPLICATE
DUPLICATE: "duplicate";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:83
CLEANUP
CLEANUP: "cleanup";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:84
SHOW_TOOLTIP
SHOW_TOOLTIP: "show_tooltip";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:85
NEXT_HEADING
NEXT_HEADING: "next_heading";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:86
PREVIOUS_HEADING
PREVIOUS_HEADING: "previous_heading";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:87
TOGGLE_SCREENREADER
TOGGLE_SCREENREADER: "toggle_screenreader";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:88
JUMP_TOP_STACK
JUMP_TOP_STACK: "jump_to_top_of_stack";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:89
JUMP_BOTTOM_STACK
JUMP_BOTTOM_STACK: "jump_to_bottom_of_stack";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:90
JUMP_BLOCK_START
JUMP_BLOCK_START: "jump_to_block_start";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:91
JUMP_BLOCK_END
JUMP_BLOCK_END: "jump_to_block_end";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:92
JUMP_FIRST_BLOCK
JUMP_FIRST_BLOCK: "jump_to_first_block";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:93
JUMP_LAST_BLOCK
JUMP_LAST_BLOCK: "jump_to_last_block";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:94
JUMP_PREVIOUS_PAGE
JUMP_PREVIOUS_PAGE: "jump_to_previous_page";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:95
JUMP_NEXT_PAGE
JUMP_NEXT_PAGE: "jump_to_next_page";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:96
SCROLL_LEFT
SCROLL_LEFT: "scroll_left";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:97
SCROLL_RIGHT
SCROLL_RIGHT: "scroll_right";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:98
SCROLL_UP
SCROLL_UP: "scroll_up";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:99
SCROLL_DOWN
SCROLL_DOWN: "scroll_down";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:100