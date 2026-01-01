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Enumeration: names

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:54

Object holding the names of the default shortcut items.

Enumeration Members

ESCAPE

ESCAPE: "escape";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:55

DELETE

DELETE: "delete";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:56

COPY

COPY: "copy";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:57

CUT

CUT: "cut";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:58

PASTE

PASTE: "paste";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:59

UNDO

UNDO: "undo";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:60

REDO

REDO: "redo";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:61

MENU: "menu";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:62

FOCUS_WORKSPACE

FOCUS_WORKSPACE: "focus_workspace";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:63

FOCUS_TOOLBOX

FOCUS_TOOLBOX: "focus_toolbox";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:64

START_MOVE

START_MOVE: "start_move";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:65

START_MOVE_STACK

START_MOVE_STACK: "start_move_stack";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:66

FINISH_MOVE

FINISH_MOVE: "finish_move";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:67

ABORT_MOVE

ABORT_MOVE: "abort_move";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:68

MOVE_UP

MOVE_UP: "move_up";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:69

MOVE_DOWN

MOVE_DOWN: "move_down";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:70

MOVE_LEFT

MOVE_LEFT: "move_left";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:71

MOVE_RIGHT

MOVE_RIGHT: "move_right";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:72

NAVIGATE_RIGHT: "right";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:73

NAVIGATE_LEFT: "left";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:74

NAVIGATE_UP: "up";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:75

NAVIGATE_DOWN: "down";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:76

DISCONNECT

DISCONNECT: "disconnect";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:77

NEXT_STACK

NEXT_STACK: "next_stack";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:78

PREVIOUS_STACK

PREVIOUS_STACK: "previous_stack";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:79

INFORMATION

INFORMATION: "information";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:80

EXTENDED_INFORMATION

EXTENDED_INFORMATION: "extended_information";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:81

PERFORM_ACTION

PERFORM_ACTION: "perform_action";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:82

DUPLICATE

DUPLICATE: "duplicate";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:83

CLEANUP

CLEANUP: "cleanup";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:84

SHOW_TOOLTIP

SHOW_TOOLTIP: "show_tooltip";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:85

NEXT_HEADING

NEXT_HEADING: "next_heading";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:86

PREVIOUS_HEADING

PREVIOUS_HEADING: "previous_heading";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:87

TOGGLE_SCREENREADER

TOGGLE_SCREENREADER: "toggle_screenreader";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:88

JUMP_TOP_STACK

JUMP_TOP_STACK: "jump_to_top_of_stack";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:89

JUMP_BOTTOM_STACK

JUMP_BOTTOM_STACK: "jump_to_bottom_of_stack";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:90

JUMP_BLOCK_START

JUMP_BLOCK_START: "jump_to_block_start";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:91

JUMP_BLOCK_END

JUMP_BLOCK_END: "jump_to_block_end";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:92

JUMP_FIRST_BLOCK

JUMP_FIRST_BLOCK: "jump_to_first_block";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:93

JUMP_LAST_BLOCK

JUMP_LAST_BLOCK: "jump_to_last_block";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:94

JUMP_PREVIOUS_PAGE

JUMP_PREVIOUS_PAGE: "jump_to_previous_page";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:95

JUMP_NEXT_PAGE

JUMP_NEXT_PAGE: "jump_to_next_page";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:96

SCROLL_LEFT

SCROLL_LEFT: "scroll_left";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:97

SCROLL_RIGHT

SCROLL_RIGHT: "scroll_right";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:98

SCROLL_UP

SCROLL_UP: "scroll_up";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:99

SCROLL_DOWN

SCROLL_DOWN: "scroll_down";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_items.ts:100