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Interface: KeyboardShortcut

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:379

Interface defining a keyboard shortcut.

Property Description callback The function to be called when the shorctut is invoked. name The name of the shortcut. Should be unique. preconditionFn A function to be called when the shortcut is invoked, before calling callback , to decide if this shortcut is applicable in the current situation. metadata Optional arbitray extra data attached to the shortcut. keyCodes Optional list of key codes to be bound (via ShortcutRegistry.prototype.addKeyMapping) to this shortcut. allowCollision Value of allowCollision to pass to addKeyMapping when binding this shortcut's .keyCodes (if any). displayText Display text for the shortcut. This is not used in core but may be used by plugins or applications to provide a user-facing label for the shortcut.

optional callback ? : ( workspace , e , shortcut , scope ) => boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:395

The function to be called when the shorctut is invoked.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The WorkspaceSvg when the shortcut was invoked. e Event The event that caused the shortcut to be activated. shortcut KeyboardShortcut The KeyboardShortcut that was activated (i.e., the one this callback is attached to). scope Scope Information about the focused item when the shortcut was invoked.

boolean

Returning true ends processing of the invoked keycode. Returning false causes processing to continue with the next-most-recently registered shortcut for the invoked keycode.

name : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:403

The name of the shortcut. Should be unique.

optional preconditionFn ? : ( workspace , scope ) => boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:416

A function to be called when the shortcut is invoked, before calling callback , to decide if this shortcut is applicable in the current situation.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The WorkspaceSvg where the shortcut was invoked. scope Scope Information about the focused item when the shortcut would be invoked.

boolean

True iff callback function should be called.

optional metadata ? : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:419

Optional arbitray extra data attached to the shortcut.

optional keyCodes ? : ( string | number ) [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:425

Optional list of key codes to be bound (via ShortcutRegistry.prototype.addKeyMapping) to this shortcut.

optional allowCollision ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:436

Value of allowCollision to pass to addKeyMapping when binding this shortcut's .keyCodes (if any).

N.B.: this is only used for binding keycodes at the time this shortcut is initially registered, not for any subsequent addKeyMapping calls that happen to reference this shortcut's name.

optional displayText ? : string | ( ( ) => string ) ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:443

Display text for the shortcut. This is not used in core but may be used by plugins or applications to provide a user-facing label for the shortcut.