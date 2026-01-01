Interface: BlockStyle
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:192
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|colourPrimary
|-
|colourSecondary
|-
|colourTertiary
|-
|hat
|-
Properties
colourPrimary
colourPrimary: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:193
colourSecondary
colourSecondary: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:194
colourTertiary
colourTertiary: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:195
hat
hat: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:196