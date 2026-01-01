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Interface: BlockStyle

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:192

Properties index

PropertyDescription
colourPrimary-
colourSecondary-
colourTertiary-
hat-

Properties

colourPrimary

colourPrimary: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:193

colourSecondary

colourSecondary: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:194

colourTertiary

colourTertiary: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:195

hat

hat: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:196