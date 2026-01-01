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Interface: ComponentStyle

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:203

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceBackgroundColour-
toolboxBackgroundColour-
toolboxForegroundColour-
flyoutBackgroundColour-
flyoutForegroundColour-
flyoutOpacity-
scrollbarColour-
scrollbarOpacity-
insertionMarkerColour-
insertionMarkerOpacity-
markerColour-
cursorColour-
selectedGlowColour-
selectedGlowOpacity-

Properties

workspaceBackgroundColour?

optional workspaceBackgroundColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:204

toolboxBackgroundColour?

optional toolboxBackgroundColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:205

toolboxForegroundColour?

optional toolboxForegroundColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:206

flyoutBackgroundColour?

optional flyoutBackgroundColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:207

flyoutForegroundColour?

optional flyoutForegroundColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:208

flyoutOpacity?

optional flyoutOpacity?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:209

scrollbarColour?

optional scrollbarColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:210

scrollbarOpacity?

optional scrollbarOpacity?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:211

insertionMarkerColour?

optional insertionMarkerColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:212

insertionMarkerOpacity?

optional insertionMarkerOpacity?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:213

markerColour?

optional markerColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:214

cursorColour?

optional cursorColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:215

selectedGlowColour?

optional selectedGlowColour?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:216

selectedGlowOpacity?

optional selectedGlowOpacity?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:217