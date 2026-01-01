Interface: ComponentStyle
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:203
Properties index
Properties
workspaceBackgroundColour?
optional workspaceBackgroundColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:204
toolboxBackgroundColour?
optional toolboxBackgroundColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:205
toolboxForegroundColour?
optional toolboxForegroundColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:206
flyoutBackgroundColour?
optional flyoutBackgroundColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:207
flyoutForegroundColour?
optional flyoutForegroundColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:208
flyoutOpacity?
optional flyoutOpacity?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:209
scrollbarColour?
optional scrollbarColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:210
scrollbarOpacity?
optional scrollbarOpacity?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:211
insertionMarkerColour?
optional insertionMarkerColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:212
insertionMarkerOpacity?
optional insertionMarkerOpacity?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:213
markerColour?
optional markerColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:214
cursorColour?
optional cursorColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:215
selectedGlowColour?
optional selectedGlowColour?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:216
selectedGlowOpacity?
optional selectedGlowOpacity?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:217