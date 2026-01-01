Tooltip
Functions
|Function
|Description
|setCustomTooltip
|Sets a custom function that will be called if present instead of the default tooltip UI.
|getCustomTooltip
|Gets the custom tooltip function.
|isVisible
|Returns whether or not a tooltip is showing
|getDiv
|Returns the HTML tooltip container.
|getTooltipOfObject
|Returns the tooltip text for the given element.
|createDom
|Create the tooltip div and inject it onto the page.
|bindMouseEvents
|Binds the required mouse events onto an SVG element.
|unbindMouseEvents
|Unbinds tooltip mouse events from the SVG element.
|hide
|Hide the tooltip.
Variables
|Variable
|Description
|LIMIT
|Maximum width (in characters) of a tooltip.
|OFFSET_X
|Horizontal offset between mouse cursor and tooltip.
|OFFSET_Y
|Vertical offset between mouse cursor and tooltip.
|RADIUS_OK
|Radius mouse can move before killing tooltip.
|HOVER_MS
|Delay before tooltip appears.
|MARGINS
|Horizontal padding between tooltip and screen edge.
Type Aliases
|Type Alias
|Description
|TipInfo
|A type which can define a tooltip. Either a string, an object containing a tooltip property, or a function which returns either a string, or another arbitrarily nested function which eventually unwinds to a string.
|CustomTooltip
|A function that renders custom tooltip UI. 1st parameter: the div element to render content into. 2nd parameter: the element being moused over (i.e., the element for which the tooltip should be shown).