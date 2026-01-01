|clearTouchIdentifier
|Clear the touch identifier that tracks which touch stream to pay attention to. This ends the current drag/gesture and allows other pointers to be captured.
|shouldHandleEvent
|Decide whether Blockly should handle or ignore this event. Mouse and touch events require special checks because we only want to deal with one touch stream at a time. All other events should always be handled.
|getTouchIdentifierFromEvent
|Get the pointer identifier from the given event.
|checkTouchIdentifier
|Check whether the pointer identifier on the event matches the current saved identifier. If the current identifier was unset, save the identifier from the event. This starts a drag/gesture, during which pointer events with other identifiers will be silently ignored.