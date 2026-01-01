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Function: checkTouchIdentifier()

function checkTouchIdentifier ( e ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/touch.ts:137

Check whether the pointer identifier on the event matches the current saved identifier. If the current identifier was unset, save the identifier from the event. This starts a drag/gesture, during which pointer events with other identifiers will be silently ignored.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Pointer event.

boolean

Whether the identifier on the event matches the current saved identifier.