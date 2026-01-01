Function: checkTouchIdentifier()
function checkTouchIdentifier(e): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/touch.ts:137
Check whether the pointer identifier on the event matches the current saved identifier. If the current identifier was unset, save the identifier from the event. This starts a drag/gesture, during which pointer events with other identifiers will be silently ignored.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
PointerEvent
|Pointer event.
Returns
boolean
Whether the identifier on the event matches the current saved identifier.