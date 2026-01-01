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Function: shouldHandleEvent()

function shouldHandleEvent ( e ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/touch.ts:106

Decide whether Blockly should handle or ignore this event. Mouse and touch events require special checks because we only want to deal with one touch stream at a time. All other events should always be handled.

Parameter Type Description e Event The event to check.

boolean

True if this event should be passed through to the registered handler; false if it should be blocked.