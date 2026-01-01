Function: shouldHandleEvent()
function shouldHandleEvent(e): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/touch.ts:106
Decide whether Blockly should handle or ignore this event. Mouse and touch events require special checks because we only want to deal with one touch stream at a time. All other events should always be handled.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
Event
|The event to check.
Returns
boolean
True if this event should be passed through to the registered handler; false if it should be blocked.