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Function: shouldHandleEvent()

function shouldHandleEvent(e): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/touch.ts:106

Decide whether Blockly should handle or ignore this event. Mouse and touch events require special checks because we only want to deal with one touch stream at a time. All other events should always be handled.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eEventThe event to check.

Returns

boolean

True if this event should be passed through to the registered handler; false if it should be blocked.