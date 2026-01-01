allUsedVarModels Find all user-created variables that are in use in the workspace. For use by generators.

allDeveloperVariables Find all developer variables used by blocks in the workspace.

flyoutCategory Construct the elements (blocks and button) required by the flyout for the variable category.

flyoutCategoryBlocks Construct the blocks required by the flyout for the variable category.

generateUniqueName Return a new variable name that is not yet being used. This will try to generate single letter variable names in the range 'i' to 'z' to start with. If no unique name is located it will try 'i' to 'z', 'a' to 'h', then 'i2' to 'z2' etc. Skip 'l'.

generateUniqueNameFromOptions Returns a unique name that is not present in the usedNames array. This will try to generate single letter names in the range a - z (skip l). It will start with the character passed to startChar.

createVariableButtonHandler Handles "Create Variable" button in the default variables toolbox category. It will prompt the user for a variable name, including re-prompts if a name is already in use among the workspace's variables.

renameVariable Opens a prompt that allows the user to enter a new name for a variable. Triggers a rename if the new name is valid. Or re-prompts if there is a collision.

promptName Prompt the user for a new variable name.

nameUsedWithAnyType Check whether there exists a variable with the given name of any type.

generateVariableFieldDom Generate DOM objects representing a variable field.

getOrCreateVariablePackage Helper function to look up or create a variable on the given workspace. If no variable exists, creates and returns it.

getVariable Look up a variable on the given workspace. Always looks in the main workspace before looking in the flyout workspace. Always prefers lookup by ID to lookup by name + type.

getVariableUsesById Find all the uses of a named variable.