Function: allDeveloperVariables()
function allDeveloperVariables(workspace): string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:83
Find all developer variables used by blocks in the workspace.
Developer variables are never shown to the user, but are declared as global variables in the generated code. To declare developer variables, define the getDeveloperVariables function on your block and return a list of variable names. For use by generators.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to search.
Returns
string[]
A list of non-duplicated variable names.