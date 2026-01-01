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Function: createVariableButtonHandler()

function createVariableButtonHandler (

workspace ,

opt_callback ? ,

opt_type ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:355

Handles "Create Variable" button in the default variables toolbox category. It will prompt the user for a variable name, including re-prompts if a name is already in use among the workspace's variables.

Custom button handlers can delegate to this function, allowing variables types and after-creation processing. More complex customization (e.g., prompting for variable type) is beyond the scope of this function.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace on which to create the variable. opt_callback? ( p1? ) => void A callback. It will be passed an acceptable new variable name, or null if change is to be aborted (cancel button), or undefined if an existing variable was chosen. opt_type? string The type of the variable like 'int', 'string', or ''. This will default to '', which is a specific type.