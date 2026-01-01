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Function: createVariableButtonHandler()

function createVariableButtonHandler(
   workspace, 
   opt_callback?, 
   opt_type?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:355

Handles "Create Variable" button in the default variables toolbox category. It will prompt the user for a variable name, including re-prompts if a name is already in use among the workspace's variables.

Custom button handlers can delegate to this function, allowing variables types and after-creation processing. More complex customization (e.g., prompting for variable type) is beyond the scope of this function.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace on which to create the variable.
opt_callback?(p1?) => voidA callback. It will be passed an acceptable new variable name, or null if change is to be aborted (cancel button), or undefined if an existing variable was chosen.
opt_type?stringThe type of the variable like 'int', 'string', or ''. This will default to '', which is a specific type.

Returns

void