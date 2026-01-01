Function: deleteVariable()
function deleteVariable(
workspace,
variable,
triggeringBlock?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:849
Delete a variable and all of its uses from the given workspace. May prompt the user for confirmation.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace from which to delete the variable.
variable
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
|The variable to delete.
triggeringBlock?
Block
|The block from which this deletion was triggered, if any. Used to exclude it from checking and warning about blocks referencing the variable being deleted.
Returns
void