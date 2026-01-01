Function: generateUniqueName()
function generateUniqueName(workspace): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:277
Return a new variable name that is not yet being used. This will try to generate single letter variable names in the range 'i' to 'z' to start with. If no unique name is located it will try 'i' to 'z', 'a' to 'h', then 'i2' to 'z2' etc. Skip 'l'.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to be unique in.
Returns
string
New variable name.