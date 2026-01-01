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Function: generateUniqueName()

function generateUniqueName(workspace): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:277

Return a new variable name that is not yet being used. This will try to generate single letter variable names in the range 'i' to 'z' to start with. If no unique name is located it will try 'i' to 'z', 'a' to 'h', then 'i2' to 'z2' etc. Skip 'l'.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to be unique in.

Returns

string

New variable name.