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Function: generateUniqueName()

function generateUniqueName ( workspace ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:277

Return a new variable name that is not yet being used. This will try to generate single letter variable names in the range 'i' to 'z' to start with. If no unique name is located it will try 'i' to 'z', 'a' to 'h', then 'i2' to 'z2' etc. Skip 'l'.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to be unique in.

string

New variable name.