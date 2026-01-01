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Function: generateUniqueNameFromOptions()

function generateUniqueNameFromOptions(startChar, usedNames): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:303

Returns a unique name that is not present in the usedNames array. This will try to generate single letter names in the range a - z (skip l). It will start with the character passed to startChar.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
startCharstringThe character to start the search at.
usedNamesstring[]A list of all of the used names.

Returns

string

A unique name that is not present in the usedNames array.