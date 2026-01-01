Function: generateUniqueNameFromOptions()
function generateUniqueNameFromOptions(startChar, usedNames): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:303
Returns a unique name that is not present in the usedNames array. This will try to generate single letter names in the range a - z (skip l). It will start with the character passed to startChar.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
startChar
string
|The character to start the search at.
usedNames
string[]
|A list of all of the used names.
Returns
string
A unique name that is not present in the usedNames array.