Function: getOrCreateVariablePackage()
function getOrCreateVariablePackage(
workspace,
id,
opt_name?,
opt_type?
): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:663
Helper function to look up or create a variable on the given workspace. If no variable exists, creates and returns it.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace.
id
string |
null
|The ID to use to look up or create the variable, or null.
opt_name?
string
|The string to use to look up or create the variable.
opt_type?
string
|The type to use to look up or create the variable.
Returns
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination.