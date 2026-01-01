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Function: getOrCreateVariablePackage()

function getOrCreateVariablePackage(
   workspace, 
   id, 
   opt_name?, 
   opt_type?
): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:663

Helper function to look up or create a variable on the given workspace. If no variable exists, creates and returns it.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace.
idstring | nullThe ID to use to look up or create the variable, or null.
opt_name?stringThe string to use to look up or create the variable.
opt_type?stringThe type to use to look up or create the variable.

Returns

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination.