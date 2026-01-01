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Function: getOrCreateVariablePackage()

function getOrCreateVariablePackage (

workspace ,

id ,

opt_name ? ,

opt_type ?

) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:663

Helper function to look up or create a variable on the given workspace. If no variable exists, creates and returns it.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace. id string | null The ID to use to look up or create the variable, or null. opt_name? string The string to use to look up or create the variable. opt_type? string The type to use to look up or create the variable.

IVariableModel < IVariableState >

The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination.