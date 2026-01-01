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Function: getVariable()

function getVariable(
   workspace, 
   id, 
   opt_name?, 
   opt_type?
): 
  | IVariableModel<IVariableState>
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:691

Look up a variable on the given workspace. Always looks in the main workspace before looking in the flyout workspace. Always prefers lookup by ID to lookup by name + type.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace.
idstring | nullThe ID to use to look up the variable, or null.
opt_name?stringThe string to use to look up the variable. Only used if lookup by ID fails.
opt_type?stringThe type to use to look up the variable. Only used if lookup by ID fails.

Returns

| IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null

The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination, or null if not found.