Function: getVariable()
function getVariable(
workspace,
id,
opt_name?,
opt_type?
):
| IVariableModel<IVariableState>
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variables.ts:691
Look up a variable on the given workspace. Always looks in the main workspace before looking in the flyout workspace. Always prefers lookup by ID to lookup by name + type.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace.
id
string |
null
|The ID to use to look up the variable, or null.
opt_name?
string
|The string to use to look up the variable. Only used if lookup by ID fails.
opt_type?
string
|The type to use to look up the variable. Only used if lookup by ID fails.
Returns
|
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
|
null
The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination, or null if not found.